Denis Leamy joins new Ireland U-20 coaching staff as Noel McNamara departs

Denis Leamy (right) has joined the Ireland U-20 coaching staff. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Former Munster and Ireland back-row Denis Leamy has joined the Ireland U-20s coaching team.

But the latest development is offset by the fact that Noel McNamara has stepped down as head coach following a hugely successful three-year tenure.

McNamara will be replaced at the helm by ex-Ulster and Ireland scrum-half Kieran Campbell, who is set to be promoted from attack coach.

Although losing a coach of McNamara's calibre will be seen as a major blow to the Ireland U-20s, it is understood that this move is part of a wider plan.

The Clare native made a big impression on the U-20s in recent seasons, and in 2019 led the country to a Grand Slam, while last year's squad were on course for another clean sweep before Covid-19 intervened.

McNamara is a hugely valued young Irish coach and for now, he will continue in his role working with the Leinster Academy.

His predecessor Nigel Carolan did a similarly excellent job with the Ireland U-20s during his time in charge, before he stepped up to the professional ranks with Connacht.

It remains to be seen how quickly McNamara follows suit as his stock continues to rise.

Campbell has worked within the Ireland U-20s setup in recent years, and is seen as a natural successor in terms of continuity.

Collie Tucker will remain in his role as forwards coach, with Leamy joining as defence coach.

Leamy has been working his way through the underage ranks over the last few seasons, and in October 2019, he joined Leinster as an elite player development officer.

The Tipperary man was capped 57 times by Ireland and played 145 games for Munster, featuring in Heineken Cup wins in 2006 and 2008, when he scored a try in the final win over Toulouse.

The U-20s Six Nations is set to be postponed until the summer, at which stage it is expected to replace the Junior World Cup, which will not take place this year because of the pandemic.

An official announcement on the new-look Ireland U-20s coaching staff, as well as the Six Nations plans is due later this week.

Online Editors