Sport Under-20s Six Nations

Friday 23 February 2018

As it happened - Ireland U20 vs Wales U20

9 February 2018; Ireland players, from left, Jack Dunne, James McCarthy, Cormac Daly, Peter Sullivan and Harry Byrne, celebrate their first try scored by James McCarthy, during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at Donnybrook Stadium, in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
9 February 2018; Ireland players, from left, Jack Dunne, James McCarthy, Cormac Daly, Peter Sullivan and Harry Byrne, celebrate their first try scored by James McCarthy, during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at Donnybrook Stadium, in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

Will Slattery

Ireland U20 host Wales tonight at Donnybrook Stadium as they look for their second win of the 2018 Six Nations. Kick-off is at 19.15.

Independent.ie's U-20s Six Nations coverage is in association with PwC

 

 

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport