U-20s coach Aaron Dundon says Ireland are ready for the game of their lives against France

Ireland U-20s' scrum coach Aaron Dundon believes the experience of winning the Grand Slam last spring will stand to the side as they prepare for tomorrow's World Championships final against France.

The former Leinster hooker hailed the support the team have been getting on the ground in Cape Town and from friends and family back home as well as from the local populace and the Ireland senior men's side who sent messages to the squad yesterday.

Richie Murphy's men are 80 minutes away from winning the trophy for the first time and Dundon believes they are ready for the challenge after negotiating their way through the Six Nations.

"It's going to be a big help, that was like a final for us. If we didn't win it we'd have missed out on the GS and 6Ns. That getting ready for a final will help, they know the pressures involved. It's going to be a big week for us, it will help the boys," Dundon said.

"It started off, the camps before Six Nations; we've had the same group has been together, building nicely and the same group of players has helped us get where we are.

"It's been helpful that we haven't lost many players, it's a credit to the medical staff, the S&C to get us in that position where we haven't lost many players. That's been so important for us."

Dundon hailed the support the team has received during a challenging few weeks in South Africa.

The squad was affected by the tragic deaths of St Michael's College students Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall, before learning of the news that Greig Oliver, father of their scrum-half Jack, had died in a tragic paragliding accident.

"There's definitely a lot of support back home, I've been impressed by the amount of support here too," Dundon said.

"Many of the parents have come over and a lot of South Africans have been behind us which is class. We got messages from the senior team, that drove us a bit more and we're thriving on that.

"We got a couple of messages from Iain Henderson and Peter O'Mahony who did a video for us, there was a video on the Irish Rugby Twitter too.

"It's been massive for the players to get out of their hotel and get dinner with their families, it makes them get out and clear their head because they're here for 3-4 weeks.

"Seeing the families come into the hotel, the support on game-day is huge. There's not many of them, but you can hear them.

"It's been really enjoyable this week, the players have bonded even more after last week. "Making a final brings an energy in itself, as coaches we sit back and watch it evolve. For us it's about making sure they're focused on the job ahead."

Ireland drew with England, before beating Australia, Fiji and South Africa to book their place against a French team whom they beat in the Six Nations thanks to a late Sam Prendergast penalty.

"The last time we played them we got ahead, put points on the board," Dundon said.

"We can't let the game get too loose, the French like that. In the second-half they put us under pressure, so we have to stick to our systems and the way we want to play.

"Making sure we don't get too loose and play into their hands.

"We take a lot of confidence out of the semi-final. First-half, we defended really well but we couldn't get our hands on the ball.

"We dug deep, the boys worked really hard and we fatigued South Africa.

"Got our hands on the ball second-half, it's encouraging that we stayed in the fight because both sides of the ball we're doing quite well."