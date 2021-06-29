U-20s at full power for English decider

Ireland's Alex Kendellen celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a try during their U-20 Six Nations clash with Wales at Cardiff Arms Park. Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

The Ireland U-20s will go into Thursday’s Triple Crown decider against England with a fully fit squad to pick from.

After picking up two impressive bonus point wins over Scotland and hosts Wales, Ireland have plenty of momentum behind them, but they know England represent a significant step up in quality.

Like Ireland, England have racked up two bonus point victories, with Dan Lancaster, son of Leinster senior coach Stuart, to the fore.

As well as being pleased with the talent at his disposal in the pack, Ireland U-20s forwards coach Cullie Tucker also praised the impact of captain Alex Kendellen, who has been outstanding in both wins.

“He is just a great kid, I have to say,” said Tucker.

“He is very down to earth, he is very grounded. He doesn’t believe any hype, he doesn’t read any hype around him, but as a leader, he understands that leadership starts with himself.

The Ireland U-20s team to play England at Cardiff Arms Park on Thursday (8.0) will be named on Wednesday at 12.0.