U-20 head coach Richie Murphy urges Ireland stars to seize their opportunity at Junior World Cup

Ireland U-20s head coach Richie Murphy has urged his young players to seize their opportunity over the coming weeks, as they embark on their first Junior World Cup.

Murphy’s side will go into the tournament, which will be held in South Africa, as Six Nations Grand Slam champions, and with plenty of players tipped for the top.

The Junior World Cup has been on ice since 2019 due to Covid, but as it makes a welcome return, there is real excitement among the Ireland squad, according to Murphy.

“Yeah, it's a massive thing,” he said.

“You only have to look at the players who have come through over the years who have played at this level. And you see some of those really good teams that are playing at senior level, like England with George Ford and Farrell, New Zealand with Beauden Barrett, all coming through this level.

“So, it's a very exciting time for the lads. And you know, we're just trying to manage that a little bit in relation to the excitement level and just trying to concentrate on that performance element, and trying to get ourselves to a situation where we can put our best foot forward.

“We were in Italy last week, we played a game over there and had a good few days prep leading up to that game and that sort of put us into the position where we have a two-day camp this week and then we fly out on Monday, so guys are in really good spirits.

“Obviously they found out on Monday that they made the 30, in relation to that there's been some guys who've been really unlucky to miss out and you know, there's a number of guys there who really were holding up their hand and the strength of Irish rugby at the moment is that rather than only been able to pick 30, we've actually left players out of this one.

“We feel there's guys who have been left at home who could really do a job in that Junior World Cup, which is a nice way to be.”

26 of Ireland’s 30-strong squad featured in the successful Six Nations campaign, as Murphy hopes that a strong sense of continuity will work in his side’s favour, as they face a tough pool draw against England, Australia and Fiji.

“The one thing that we did tell the guys when they left after the Six Nations is that obviously, the night that we finished up we became Grand Slam winners, but we left them with a message that they have to come back better,” Murphy continued.

“And in fairness to all those guys that have come back, they've come back in really good condition and very hungry for that challenge that's ahead of us.

“And so we're very satisfied with what we saw when they were coming back in the door after a number of weeks where they had a little bit of downtime in order to get back into their athletic development and then get back into playing some games for the clubs.

“But at this stage, most of these guys, one of the issues that we might have is that we haven't played a huge amount of rugby over the last number of weeks.”

Forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein and Dan Barron, and scrum-half Jack Oliver are the four uncapped players in the travelling party.

Giving the lowdown on the new faces, Murphy said:

“Jack Oliver was with us during the early part of our preparations (Six Nations) and got injured, so he missed out on the back of that.

“Max Clein missed out on Six Nations due to injury. Initially he hadn't been in the squad but through some good performances in the AIL, he fought his way in there.

“Ronan Foxe has been with us all the way through, just hasn't had an opportunity to play. He's been playing AIL for Old Belvedere and the last one, Dan Barron, has been a regular member of the Trinity senior team playing in numerous positions all the way through the season, from second-row all the way to seven. So Dan is getting an opportunity coming from the club game into this squad.”

Murphy confirmed that Leinster back-row Liam Molony missed out on selection due to injury, as he called on the 30 players in the squad to hit the ground running when they open their campaign against England on Saturday week.

“The guys that have missed out on the Junior World Cup over the last couple of years, I know by talking to some of them that they feel it was a real big landmark missed in their rugby career, so our guys now this year have a great opportunity to get out there on the world stage and try put their best foot forward. It's a great opportunity for them,” Murphy added.

“One of the things about Six Nations at 20s, and even World Cup at 20s is you're not quite sure who you're playing against.

"Obviously, we play England in our first game and we know a bit more about England than we do, for instance, about Australia.

"We have seen them play against New Zealand which is great, but I suppose it's about concentrating on yourselves and trying to make sure that your team are in the best position possible going over there so that you can stake a claim.

“But it's going to be an interesting few weeks. Five day turnarounds are tough and a squad of 30, we're bringing 17 forwards and 13 backs. So squad size is quite tight. Three games in 15 days and then obviously another 10 days for the last two. It's all hands on deck really.”