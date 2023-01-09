| 5.5°C Dublin

Two different out-halves, two different outcomes - inconsistency on high tackles gives everyone a sore head

Connacht's Jarrad Butler is tackled by Leinster's Jonathan Sexton during their URC encounter at the RDS on New Year's Day. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

TO get an idea of how the world of rugby – and not just World Rugby – have struggled with their recent responses to a concussion crisis that may, someday, ruin the sport, a quick tale of two out-halves is revealing.

First, there is the most obviously topical case of Owen Farrell’s tackle which initially went unpunished against Gloucester.

