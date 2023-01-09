Two different out-halves, two different outcomes - inconsistency on high tackles gives everyone a sore head

TO get an idea of how the world of rugby – and not just World Rugby – have struggled with their recent responses to a concussion crisis that may, someday, ruin the sport, a quick tale of two out-halves is revealing.

First, there is the most obviously topical case of Owen Farrell’s tackle which initially went unpunished against Gloucester.

He was eventually cited – a hearing will be held this evening – but although his luck might seem to have run out, the fact that he is entering what many perceive to be a disciplinary lottery might still give him a racing chance of featuring in England’s opening Six Nations clash against Scotland.

The limits of suspension for mid-range dangerous tackles are already outlined at a six-week entry point which, by obvious implication, would surely mean that Farrell will miss the opening jousts of the Six Nations campaign.

Not so, as the muddy discrepancies which brought us to a purported point of definitive conclusion often accumulate. He may be handed a six-week ban but there are already suggestions he may serve but two, thanks to a combination of a swift apology (though hardly unprompted) and a clean disciplinary record (despite not having one).

Oh, and there is also the latest wheeze from authorities which decrees that a player can have another week shaved off by attending a lesson in tackle safety.

Regardless of whether this is the world-renowned Owen Farrell or Pharrell Owens from the fifth Division of the West Yorkshire League, a two-week ban would send out a dismal message.

Even a three-week ban causes complications for, if England include him in their Six Nations squad, the third game of his ban could conceivably be a club game he would not have been available for anyway. It is a mess.

His long-term rival, Jonathan Sexton, has a more obvious chance of making the starting line for the Six Nations under the watchful eye of Owen’s father, Andy Farrell, although in the Irishman’s case, his tackle prompted unwitting self-harm without any disciplinary consequences.

Despite the obvious evidence – a protuberance the size of a golf ball on Sexton’s cheek – as he, and the player he tackled, Jarrad Butler, departed the fray, not only was there no immediate intervention from match officials, but no subsequent investigation after his New Year’s Day recklessness, despite the incident being flashed up on the big screen.

At least last Friday, an intervention was attempted, although there was a hapless mis-communication between TMO Claire Hodnett and referee Karl Dickson, and then the subsequent citing.

That Sexton was not cited, however, seems quite concerning; that few seemed to care, is even more worrying.

Regardless of how prejudicial, or narrowly parochial, one feels towards both these players, such opinions are utterly irrelevant.

What is at issue here is the nature of the tackle – not the character of the tackler.

One sincerely hopes that the wildly varying interpretations from supporters and media to these two high-profile incidents have not been overly coloured by either the players’ identity or nationality.

To do that would, at a stroke, utterly undermine the exhaustive efforts required to ensure that the sport in which these players excel remains as safe as it possibly can be.

There are also rampant contradictions continuing to occur at an administrative level – instead of the worthy, if belated, attempts to implement a safer regime for current players, the failure to consistently enforce existing laws utterly undermines the whole process.

Especially when not enough players have changed their ways.

To compound matters still further, World Rugby’s anxiety to speed up the game prompts inevitable consequences, some already illustrated, where incidents will remain carelessly unchecked because haste will trump diligence.