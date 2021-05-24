Twickenham heartbreak again for O’Gara but the La Rochelle boss has shown he can learn from bad days

In the days leading up to Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final, Ronan O’Gara recounted the key lessons he had learned along the way to help propel him back to the edge of European glory with La Rochelle.

Inevitably, Munster’s first final in 2000 came up, as O’Gara touched on his own difficult experience when he missed four shots at goal, including a last-minute penalty which would have won the game.

The Cork man later went on to speak about how the 2016 Top 14 final taught him not to panic if his team suffered an early red card.

How La Rochelle could have done with Carter’s calming presence last weekend, as his fellow Kiwi Ihaia West’s wayward radar proved extremely costly in Toulouse’s 22-17 victory to claim a record fifth title.

The third, and perhaps most pertinent, lesson O’Gara pointed to was the importance of not playing an injured player in a season-defining game. “If you’re carrying an injury, you’ll get eaten up in a final,” he told us last week. “Carrying injuries is no place to go into a final. You’re going to penalise your team, penalise your bench and it could come back badly to bite you.”

Those words will have been ringing in O’Gara’s ears at Twickenham on Saturday, as he realised that he and director of rugby Jono Gibbes had failed to heed his warning. Levani Botia was a major doubt for the decider due to an ankle injury, yet La Rochelle’s decision to roll the dice backfired spectacularly. Even before Botia’s 28th-minute red card for a recklessly high shot, the Fijian was miles off the pace.

An uncharacteristic knock-on, as well as a couple of sloppy penalty concessions highlighted Botia’s struggles, before he was first shown a yellow card for tackling Antoine Dupont from a quick-tap penalty. Referee Luke Pearce somehow missed Botia’s brutal hit on Maxime Medard, but the TMO didn’t, so Botia’s yellow card was quickly changed to a deserved red.

Read More

There can’t have been too many times that a player has committed a yellow and a red card offence in a matter of seconds, yet Botia had the ignominy of becoming the first man to be sent off in a Heineken Cup final.

That threw up all sorts of problems for La Rochelle, who ultimately could not find a way to deny Toulouse. When the dust settles, however, there will be huge regrets across the board, including for their head coach, who was quick to put his hands up.

“I probably have a question to answer in terms of one of my star players, Levani Botia, he hadn’t trained, his timing was off a little bit. That plays on my mind big time,” O’Gara admitted.

O’Gara had made a point of flagging the dangers of playing an unfit player, but when it came to the crunch, the temptation to start Botia was too much.

La Rochelle reacted well to going a man down and with the experience of 2016 fresh in O’Gara’s memory, he learned from his initial reaction with Racing. “I just chucked down my notebook and said ‘Game over’ in my head mentally, and just went back in my seat and threw my feet up and I was like a supporter for two minutes,” he recalled of his experience five years ago.

West’s nightmare afternoon certainly didn’t help matters, but he has the ideal coach to learn from. O’Gara’s struggles at the same stadium 21 years ago was the making of him and after West endured a similarly tough day, 14-man La Rochelle were up against it.

West kicked brilliantly in the semi-final win over Leinster, but this time around, the New Zealander paid the price for three missed kicks and some questionable decision-making.

The 29-year-old was expected to leave La Rochelle this summer but in the aftermath of the Leinster victory, West was handed a one-year contract extension. Despite his poor performance, O’Gara will know better than anyone the importance of showing faith in his 10. You get the sense that this is just the beginning of La Rochelle’s Champions Cup journey, especially considering O’Gara will continue to place huge value on Europe when he takes over from Gibbes next season.

The Top 14 is still very much up for grabs and La Rochelle could get the chance to exact revenge on Toulouse, if results go both sides’ way.

Should that repeat final arise, O’Gara will likely be more decisive, as he looks to ensure that he doesn’t ignore his own advice again.