Tullow tyro Dannah O’Brien passes international test in style

Every ending has a beginning, those gurus of wellness opine.

In Shizuoka’s Ecopa Stadium on Saturday, a glimpse of Zen-like serenity at this game’s ending, from the Irish team’s youngest member, betrayed a sense of deep security within those in a once broken sport who are slowly beginning to heal.

As 18-year-old Dannah O’Brien – she turns 19 next month – lined up the final kick of her international debut, the ball toppled from the tee as she began her steps toward it.

“You have to drop it,” Kiwi whistler Lauren Jenner reminded Tullow’s neophyte. What else to do when things fall apart? Just pick up and move on.

And so she calmly collected the ball and, with the nonchalance of a haughty centurion, dispatched the sixth of nine successful shots to encapsulate a dream day for her and a commendably restorative one for her team-mates.

As a symbolic gesture of how Irish rugby is slowly emerging from the on and off-field catastrophes that unravelled in recent times, O’Brien’s giddy confection of poise and confidence seemed apt.

Read More

As was her steadied reaction to a memorable occasion, the first Test of Ireland’s inaugural summer tour.

“It turned out well but we’ve so much to work on,” said O’Brien, who recovered from a personal and collective struggle in the opening quarter, before Ireland readily grasped their truest selves.

“I thought I’d be missing home but the girls are a family away from home. I had nerves at the start but then grew into the game.”

Left-footed O’Brien’s first half was littered with the simplest of errors with the ball in hand, but the mistakes were underpinned by good intentions, as well as undermined by her team’s lack of collective control.

Once they resorted to the physical punishments required to subdue the Japanese, O’Brien was afforded much more space and time. That she ended the half by adding another crucial passing component to the try from fellow midlands’ debutante, Aoife Dalton from Clara, reflected her growing belief.

“She’s a lot to learn, but we’ve got a generational player there – we’ve got a few of them,” said coach Greg McWilliams. “Our job now is to develop Dannah, and there are still areas of her game to work on.

“I’m thinking about her family, her club Tullow, they can be very proud of what they’ve done to develop her. She’s a special talent, and one of a few. I can’t wait to see where she gets to as an individual,” added McWilliams.

Japan – R Anoku; R Kurogi, R Matsuda, S Nakayama (M Yamamato 61), K Imakugi; A Otsuka, M Tsukui (M Abe 59); S Minami (H Komaki 59), N Nagata (K Taniguchi 67), Y Sadaka (M Lavemai h-t), K Tamai, M Takano (S Korai 72), M Suzuki, K Hosokawa (M Hawamura 65), A Nagai (S Saito 49).

Ireland – M Deely (Rating 8); N Behan 7, A Dalton 8, E Breen 9, A Doyle 8 (M Scuffil-McCabe 63); D O’Brien 9, A Hughes 8 (M Scuffil-McCabe (N Cronin 61, L Tarpey 65)); L Djougang 8 (C Pearse 67), N Jones 9 (E Hooban 67), K O’Dwyer 8 (C Haney 52), N Fryday 9 (T Schutzler 72), S Monaghan 8, D Wall 8, E McMahon 8 (G Moore, blood sub 3-11), H O’Connor 8 (Moore 52)

Ref – L Jenner (NZ).