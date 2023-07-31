Tullow gets its Tank back as Sean O'Brien gets green light to line out for hometown club

Sean O'Brien has been granted permission to line out for Tullow RFC in Division 1A of the Leinster League next season.

The former Ireland back-row finished up as a professional at the end of the 2021/22 season after a stint with London Irish, but his application to play for his hometown club was denied last year under the Leinster Branch rules on player safety.

He instead lined out for Naas RFC in Division 1B of the All Ireland League in the hope that he could move clubs and help Tullow to a Town's Cup when allowed.

It had been expected that he'd have to be stood down from professional rugby for two seasons, but Leinster have granted him a dispensation and that means he'll get his chance to don the maroon and white jersey competitively for the first time since he moved to UCD as a teenager.

The 'Tullow Tank' will combine his playing time with his duties as Leinster's contact skills coach, a role he assumed last season.

O'Brien made it home from coaching the team in South Africa just in time to see Tullow claim the Provincial Town's Cup last season, now he'll hope to fulfil a lifetime's ambition and put the cherry on top of a glittering career by playing a part in them retaining the trophy.