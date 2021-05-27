Treviso’s Stadio di Monigo to host the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final

Treviso’s Stadio di Monigo will host the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup ‘north v south’ final on June 19, with a maximum of 1,000 supporters set to be permitted to attend.

The confirmation of the final venue will add extra fuel to Treviso's fire, as they currently lead the northern table by four points from Munster, Ospreys and Glasgow with two games left to play.

Meanwhile, over in South Africa, the Bulls are on course to reach the final in Italy, as they hold a four-point advantage over the Stormers and Sharks.

Tournament organisers have said that Stadio di Monigo “was the clear choice in Italy as an existing Guinness PRO14 stadium that has tried and tested Covid-19 protocols and infrastructures in place. The proximity of local airports, and the European teams’ familiarity with the site, also favoured this selection.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our friends and colleagues in Italian rugby for their role in creating this opportunity to host the North v South Rainbow Cup Final, said Martin Anayi, CEO of PRO14 Rugby.

“In a very short space of time we have been able to find a terrific way to tie the two tournaments together as originally envisaged and provide a glimpse of the future as the top team from the existing Guinness PRO14 meets the best that South Africa has to offer.

“When the cross-hemisphere fixtures were removed from the original Rainbow Cup schedule due to travel restrictions our disappointment was matched by our clubs, their fans and our broadcasters.

“However, our team has worked hard to reconfigure the competition with this historic final and we can now deliver on the unique excitement that the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup originally promised.

“Once again, we offer our thanks to everyone in Italy and the FIR involved in making this possibility a reality and we look forward to what will be a truly unique occasion in the history of our league.”