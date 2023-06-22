‘Training ground was practically unplayable’ – Poor South African weather hampers Irish U-20s’ World Cup prep

Preparations for the start of the U-20 World Cup on Saturday have been hampered by bad weather in South Africa, with Ireland head coach Richie Murphy warning that a difficult challenge lies ahead on what is set to be a heavy pitch.

Throughout their Grand Slam success earlier this year, Ireland played on fast tracks, many of them 4G pitches, which helped with the expansive game plan and the interlinking between backs and forwards.

However, Ireland may be forced to show a different side of their game in this weekend’s tournament opener against England, as Murphy gave an insight into the challenging conditions from the squad’s Cape Town base.

“We haven't been in Paarl Gym yet,” Murphy said.

“We arrived in Cape Town, our training ground was Hamilton, and unfortunately, it was practically unplayable. We did a very light run on it on Wednesday, which was way below the standard that Junior World Championships should be training in.

“Today we got a decent run out, we got a new pitch and are in a good place now. We haven't been at Paarl, the captain's runs at Paarl have been cancelled, which is probably the right thing to do, considering there are three games on it in a day. It's going to be interesting to see how it holds up.

“We've had a member of our staff at the pitch and he says it's in good condition. We'll go there with our kickers tomorrow and get a feel for it.”

Murphy brushed off a local journalist’s question that the current South African weather was similar to an Irish winter, so that could work in his side’s favour.

“I don't think so. I don't think it will work in anyone's favour. Heavy pitches won't work in anyone's favour really,” Murphy insisted.

“The weather? Yeah, we're used to playing in a bit of wind and rain, but saying that, none of our Six Nations games were played in rain and heavy pitches.

“Most of them were played on artificial surfaces, so games tend to be quick. We like to play quick. It's a soft pitch, so we'll have to adjust our game plan a little bit according to that.”

Ireland are aiming to back up their Grand Slam by winning the country’s first U-20 World Cup, but having been drawn in a tough pool along with England, Australia and Fiji, Murphy knows plenty of potential pitfalls lie ahead.

“When you get here and get a feel for the place, you can feel how big the actual competition is,” he added.

"Obviously, in a place like Cape Town, it's a special feel to it. Our group this year probably has the advantage that out of the 23 players that played against England in the last game, 22 of those guys were available to travel, and a few other guys are coming back from injuries as well. We're in a good place in relation to the fitness and standards of the squad.

“I had a massive interest in it (U-20s World Cup), watching it from afar and seeing it when I was involved with the seniors, and then back at Leinster. It always seemed to be a competition that the best players come through.

“Trying to bring some of the experiences that I had from the senior team down to our guys, building a team over the course of a season where we're in and out sporadically in camps, and trying to build a little bit of a culture, but also a mentality that we're able to compete at the very top level.

“You're always excited to play England, but you're never happy that you're playing them. It's always a big challenge, a real tight rivalry between the guys.

“So I suppose in some ways, it's probably better that we start against England because at least we have a bit more of a feel for them and can get another look at Australia before we go there.

"But yeah, it's a very tough group. Obviously, four good teams that have aspirations of going further in the competition, so something's gonna have to give somewhere."

