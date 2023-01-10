Toulouse tie down highly-rated second-row Josh Brennan to new contract until 2026

JOSH BRENNAN has signed a new contract with Toulouse that will see him remain at the French giants until 2026.

The son of former Ireland international Trevor, Josh moved to France at the age of one and although he speaks English with a strong Irish accent he is determined to play for Les Bleus.

He followed in his brother Daniel’s footsteps by representing France at U-20 level last season and has kicked on this year by starting eight Top 14 games for the 2021 European and French champions and featuring in their Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks off the bench.

Daniel (24) now plays for Brive having turned down a move to Munster in 2017, while Joshua has remained at his hometown club having taken the same path through the Toulouse Academy.

Speaking to the French Rugby Podcast in December, he said he’d never had any contact from the IRFU about a switch to Ireland and one of the provinces, but the union have no doubt been monitoring his progress from afar.

However, his ambition is firmly to play for France and tonight’s news means he is on track to make it a reality.

"If I was given the opportunity to play for France it’d be France, 100 per cent. France has given me everything,” he said.

"I’ve loads of family in Ireland. We spoke French out of the home, but at home it’s English. I’ve a huge attachment to Ireland and I love every minute I get to go back, but I love France too.

"I was only a year old when I came over, so I’m attached to both.”