Tough start to life as head man for Ronan O'Gara as La Rochelle suffer third straight loss to start season

After the highs of last season, La Rochelle have started the new campaign in stuttering fashion with Ronan O'Gara's side suffering a third consecutive defeat to start their league campaign.

La Rochelle fell 23-22 to Clermont Auvergne away from home on Saturday night, which leaves them with just two losing bonus points from their opening three games after previous defeats against the reigning domestic and European champions, Toulouse, and Racing 92.

Former La Rochelle Director of Rugby Jono Gibbes is now in charge of Clermont, which has seen O'Gara take up the reins as head man this term.

However, despite La Rochelle reaching both the Top 14 and Champions Cup final in 2020/21 - losing to Toulouse in both deciders - the team has started poorly this season.

O'Gara's side failed to score a try against Clermont in the eight-point defeat at the Stade Marcel Michelin, with a try either side of the break from the home side proving decisive.

One mitigating factor for O'Gara is that his side were handed a brutal fixture list to start the season, with an opening weekend clash with heavyweights Toulouse followed by clashes against two star-studded playoff sides from last season.

However, a home game next weekend against newly-promoted Biarritz is quickly entering must-win territory for the Ireland legend.