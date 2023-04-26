Tough Six Nations campaign has not discouraged us – Brittany Hogan

Ireland forward Brittany Hogan doesn’t believe her team-mates will be turned off playing international rugby after a run of difficult results in this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland are bottom of the table going into their final game against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday, and need a bonus-point win to have any chance of avoiding a bottom-place finish for the first time since 2004.

Greg McWilliams’ side have lost all four games with an average losing margin of 35 points as the opposition have underlined how much further along they are in their development compared to an inexperienced Irish team. But Hogan (right) doesn’t expect the results to discourage players.

“I don’t think so, no. Anytime you get to wear the green jersey, it’s always a privilege and we’re so proud to wear it. We cherish every single minute that we’re in it,” Hogan said yesterday.

“Obviously, with our supporters at the weekend (against England at Musgrave Park), we had 5,000-plus people and half of them were under 18s. Just knowing there’s that baseline and that foundation below us is really positive and you’re getting the messages after the game saying that you’re role models, you’re really inspirational to us. That spurs us on.”

Avoiding the wooden spoon is an obvious motivator for the players.

“Yeah, definitely,” Hogan said. “We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t competitive. It’s international Test rugby. We want to be getting the wins. But we can’t really be focusing on the win, we can’t be focusing on the result too much. From that starting whistle, we have to focus on our process and each 10-minute block.”

Ireland have only scored two tries, including a penalty try, in this Six Nations. With the ramification of this weekend’s result extending to which tier Ireland will play in this year’s new global competition, WXV (finish sixth and it’s Tier 3, finish fifth and it’s a play-off with Spain for Tier 2), the Irish attack will need to come good on the final day.

“The reality is we’re going to have to score points. Our attack hasn’t been as good as we would hope. Partly, that’s because we haven’t been able to exert enough pressure in the right parts of the field. It goes back to probably our line-out,” observed Ireland senior coach John McKee. “We certainly can’t think we’re going to play Barbarians rugby and score a whole pile of tries. We’ve got to really try to squeeze the opposition, control field position and build the pressure.

“We’d certainly much rather be in Tier 2 than Tier 3. Where we are today, what we’ve got to do is make sure we bring a winning performance.”

A last-minute try and conversion from Enya Breen in Belfast saw Ireland edge a 15-14 win over Scotland on the final day last year to seal a fourth-place finish. The previous year, it was Scotland who got a late win in Parma in the qualifiers to end Ireland’s hopes of making the World Cup.

Bit of a grudge match this weekend?

“Definitely and we play such similar styles of rugby as well,” Hogan said. “It’s always a really tight contest whenever we’re playing them. And it’s one that we all relish and one that we all love. We know we’re going to be in a battle.”