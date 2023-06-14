Tonga add Adam Coleman and Pita Ahki to squad in warning shot to Ireland

Toulouse's Pita Ahki in action against Leinster during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in April. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s World Cup opponents Tonga have received a major boost, as former Wallaby lock Adam Coleman and ex-Connacht centre Pita Ahki have been included in their 35-man training squad.

Coleman and Ahki join a plethora of stars to have switched allegiances, with former All Blacks Vaea Fifita, Augustine Pulu, Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and George Moala in the Tongan squad along with former Australian internationals Lopeti Timani and Israel Folau.

Coleman (31) was capped 38 times by the Wallabies but has now opted to play for the country of his late father Pau’u Afeaki, who captained Tonga.

Ahki has become a key part of the Toulouse backline since he left Connacht, with the powerful centre likely to link up with the recently-departed Munster midfielder Fekitoa. Ahki previously played for New Zealand sevens but like his colleagues is permitted to switch countries after World Rugby relaxed their eligibility rules.

Tonga will face Fiji, Japan and Samoa this summer before opening their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Nantes on September 16.

Tonga World Cup training squad

Forwards: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, David Lolohea, Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Sosefo Sakalia, Ben Tameifuna, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Samiuela Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Lopeti Timani, Sione Havili Talitui.

Backs: Sonatane Takulua, Augustine Pulu, Manu Paea, William Havili, Otumaka Mausia, Patrick Pellegrini, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, George Moala, Fine Inisi, Israel Folau, Solomone Kata, Charles Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau.