Tokyo heartbreak inspired us to Olympic dream, says Emily Lane after Ireland Sevens success

Emily Lane has claimed that the heartbreak of missing out on Tokyo 2020 inspired her Ireland Sevens team to finally make the Olympic breakthrough after clinching Paris 2024 qualification last weekend.

“It’s so surreal,” said the 24-year-old Mallow woman as the squad touched down in Dublin Airport this evening after securing their Olympic berth with a year to spare in Toulouse on Sunday.

“The lads obviously qualified for the last Olympics and we were so pleased for them but also heartbroken after missing in Kazan.

“For some of the girls, this is their third time trying, it’s my second. And for women’s sport in Ireland, having a women’s team going to the Olympics will give us a lift and give a lift for women’s rugby especially.

“Sevens rugby, any rugby at all. We’re just delighted to have played the way we played and got qualified.

“It was amazing having all the parents and friends out there with us. It was so important for us. It did make a difference. They were parked on the half-way line so we could see them every time we ran out.

“And they just give you that lift, when you’re running out. And even in the game, you don’t hear much. But when the time stops, you can hear a cheer and it’s uplifting. It was nice that we had them there when we qualified.

“We made it hard for ourselves but it’s almost like it happened for precisely that reason, to have all our friends and family there.

“We never would have assumed last year we were going to qualify through the Series. But we started building quite well. And this is something we’ve been working towards for such long time. “We got more of that self-belief. I mean we always believed in each other but we’re Irish.

“We’re never going to say to ourselves, ‘Ah yeah we’ll make it through at the first opportunity.’ And now that we’ve done it, it feels so surreal. For the first time ever, qualifying through the Series.”