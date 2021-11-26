‘Today’s players are standing on his shoulders’ – How the late Ray McLoughlin revolutionised Irish rugby

On, or off the pitch, Ray McLoughlin was never one to take a backwards step.

His reputation as one of the finest props this country has ever produced has long since been established, but it is McLoughlin's work in fighting for the rights of his fellow players that arguably created an even greater legacy.

Throughout the last week, as people recounted their memories of McLoughlin starring for Ireland and the Lions in the ‘60s and ‘70s, many spoke of a ferocious competitor, whose knowledge and technical ability was far ahead of his time.

What you likely didn't hear about, however, was how McLoughlin was a trailblazer in terms of shaking up the status quo of Irish rugby.

Long before player unions existed, the Ballinasloe native was asking hard questions of the IRFU, which didn't always go down well.

Earlier this week, on the day McLoughlin was laid to rest at the age of 82 following an illness, we spent some time talking to Ken Kennedy, who was keen to ensure his former team-mate was remembered for what he did off the field, as well as on it.

“A lot of what is happening now in Irish rugby, the brilliance that is being shown by all these youngsters, it makes everybody proud,” Kennedy began.

“You have to reflect that it's a gradual progression. What the current players are achieving now, you could say they are standing on the shoulders of some of the guys who have gone before, especially Ray McLoughlin, who was revolutionary in Irish rugby.

“At the time, he got no credit for it, in fact he got a lot of criticism from committee people. There was a lot of resentment from some of the other senior players.”

McLoughlin, who won 40 caps, was Ireland captain when Kennedy made his Ireland debut in the 1965 Five Nations, and from there, the front-row pair formed a close bond.

Kennedy always knew there was something unique about McLoughlin in how he thought about and analysed the game.

“Historically, in ‘64 and ‘65, the team met and had a meal, maybe they talked a wee bit about the game, and that was it,” he recalled.

“They went out and played, but in ‘65, everything changed when McLoughlin became captain. I was only a student then.

“Myself and Roger Young were both in Queen's, and we came down (to Dublin) this ferocious man was telling us, ‘We are going to have a meeting and we are going to tell you about tactics and we are going to tell you how you are going to play.’

“It was absolutely revolutionary as far as Irish rugby was concerned. Ray produced a structure for the team. And the playing team in that day was 15 players and a touch judge. There were no coaches, no managers etc.

“It was Ray running the show, and he did a brilliant job in the first year. We came to the last game, which was in Cardiff, Triple Crown game, and we lost, but we lost narrowly.

“We shouldn't have lost. Ray scored a brilliant try in the first-half, which everyone accepted was a try and were walking back. But the Scottish referee, who had the flu on the day, was behind the play and didn't see it, so he didn't allow it.

“We didn't get the try and lost narrowly. So, instead of Ray McLoughlin being the hero of Ireland, he was just another good guy.”

Expand Close Ireland front-row of Seán Lynch, Ken Kennedy and Ray McLoughlin, with lock forward Willie John McBride behind them, during the 1972 win over France in Paris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland front-row of Seán Lynch, Ken Kennedy and Ray McLoughlin, with lock forward Willie John McBride behind them, during the 1972 win over France in Paris

But it was McLoughlin's exploits off the pitch that began to forge his reputation as someone who refused to settle for second best.

As Ireland captain and de facto coach, the Connacht man began sticking his head above the parapet by seeking better conditions for Irish players.

“The next season in ‘66, he was captain again for two games,” Dr Kennedy, who worked as a consultant geriatrician in London, explained.

“It was in that period that he rubbed people the wrong way. He demanded decent rooms for the players rather than what happened in Scotland, when we were above a ballroom, which went on until two o'clock in the morning on the Friday.

“We only had one day of preparation and Ray had to go out in the middle of the night to tell the Irish and Scottish committees to bloody shut up because the players were trying to sleep.

“There was no players’ union, but we said we wanted decent rooms and Ray would go to the chairman of selectors and say 'This has to change.'

“In those days, the chairman would fight for the rights of the players to the committee. But I have to say, there were a lot of people who were too long sitting around the long table.

“So, obviously noses got put out of joint and then at the next game we were having a meal.

“I was a bit ahead of the time with nutrition. I said 'Look, chocolate cake and blancmange is not the best thing to eat on a Friday night. Could we have fruit salad or something?'

“And they said 'No, you can't.' So, Ray got up from the table because all the players were in one little corner of the old Shelbourne.

“He went to the middle of the dining room and there was a huge bowl of fruit salad. He just grabbed it and brought it to our table.

“The looks on the faces of the committee men had to be seen to be believed. They were appalled that he should do this and not accept the menu that they had given the players.

“That was another thing they marked up against him, but Ray was standing up for the team.”

Read More

According to Kennedy, McLoughlin's stance caused him to be dropped as Ireland captain, which had disastrous consequences for his chances of leading the Lions for the 1966 tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Having been viewed as a shoo-in to have the honour of captaining the Lions, Kennedy says:

“Because Ireland dropped him, the four home unions said 'Oh no, well if Ireland have dropped him, we will have to pick somebody else.'

“They picked a really bad compromise in a guy called (Mike) Campbell-Lamerton.

“Ray should have been the captain of that tour and if he had, I am sure the results would have been different. These are the kinds of stories that don't come out.”

Long before Andrew Porter was switching from tighthead to loosehead on the international stage, McLoughlin was doing so to great effect, as Kennedy attests to, having been the hooker playing alongside him.

“A lot of people this week have said Ray was the best tighthead, but he was one of the few props who could play either side of the scrum and play very well to the hooker's satisfaction,” Kennedy insisted.

“After the ‘66 tour, he got dropped and wasn't picked again until there was a lot of pressure from people like me, who said 'Why the hell are you picking second-rows in the front-row?'

“He came back in the ‘70s, but he came back on the loosehead. People forget he was that good a player, he could play on either side.

“There are very few players nowadays who could do that and that's on top of the structure he introduced to Irish rugby, way back when there wasn't any.

“I played with a lot of props, so I can say that Ray was just as good on the left as he was on the right. You can't have better praise than that.”

Kennedy also tells a story of how his blood-stained Ireland jersey was once cut off him by the doctor, after he needed stitches in his head following some rough treatment in a particularly nasty clash in Cardiff.

In the days that followed, after he had put in for his expenses, he was deducted the cost of the jersey. Again, McLoughlin spoke out.

“Nowadays you have five coaches, but in the day of Ray McLoughlin he did it all. Basically, he was coach, captain and player,” Kennedy maintained.

“It was one guy sailing against the tide and the tide was a lot of very amateur traditionalists who said 'No, no, you can't have two jerseys a season.'

“Ray helped us get another pair of socks rather than the ones that had been kicked to s**t and back in the front-row.

“He stood up for us. He made sure the chairman of selectors went to the committee and said 'We need this, it's good for us.'”

Unfortunately, Kennedy was unable to make McLoughlin's funeral on Wednesday, as he lives abroad, but his friend and former team-mate was very much in his thoughts, as he ended our conversation with this final message.

“I take my hat off to today's players, the fitness, the ability etc. But I think they have to look over their shoulder a wee bit and say 'Ray McLoughlin helped us to this situation where we are now top three in the world.'”