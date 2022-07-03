| 14.6°C Dublin

To beat New Zealand, every player has to play above himself – not enough Irish players did that

Mick Galwey

James Ryan after Ireland's defeat to New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Sobering, that’s the word for it.

An Irish team that came very close to a Six Nations Grand Slam this year was rightly put in their box in Auckland by an All Black team playing together for the first time in eight months.

