'Time has cornered me earlier than I hoped' - Jamie Heaslip to retire with immediate effect

The Leinster player (34) is stepping down with immediate effect "in order to ensure my future wellbeing", he said.

The back row forward was struck with a back injury last year, and has not played since. He said he has had to take on medical advice and will quit the game. "Time will get us all, but it's cornered me earlier than I had hoped," said Heaslip in a statement released today.

"Every professional sportsperson always hopes to be able to leave their chosen sport on their terms but too often that's not the case. "I have had to take on board the medical advice that I have been given and after talking to Sheena and my family I have taken the difficult decision to retire with immediate effect from playing rugby in order to ensure my future well being.

Jamie Heaslip

"I'm very proud to finish my career as a one club man having played amongst some of the best in the game, who are all like a family to me. "My goal when I started my professional career 14 years ago was to leave the jerseys that I wore in a better place and I hope I have done that.

"Thank you to the IRFU, Leinster Rugby, all the coaches, medical staff, back room staff, sponsors, media, supporters, and most importantly my wife, family, friends and fellow players for helping me make my dreams come true. "I've had the time of my life on and off the rugby pitch but now it's time for the next chapter."

Thanks for everything pic.twitter.com/cZpK78vzXu — jamie heaslip (@jamieheaslip) February 26, 2018 Heaslip's career had been in limbo since a second operation was required on his lower back at the end of October in what was seen a make-or-break move.

In recent months, he had been sparse with information about what he considered a private medical matter. However, in recent weeks it had been reported that he was close to comeback.

This, however, has obviously proved impossible. More to follow

