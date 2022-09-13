Time for Johnny Sexton to Curry favour: Leo Cullen sees career beyond World Cup

Johnny Sexton stood shoulder to shoulder with American basketball superstar Steph Curry in Abbotstown yesterday, on the day Leo Cullen talked about the Ireland captain continuing with the province beyond next year’s World Cup.

Sexton exchanged jerseys with Curry, who has been using the high performance facility in Dublin to train in during a visit to Ireland. The Ireland captain, however, might be hanging on to his own Leinster jersey a little longer than expected if the ‘desire’ remains, according to his provincial boss.

The Ireland captain (37) has said he will retire at the end of his current deal which expires after the tournament in France, but Cullen says he’ll discuss the future with Sexton later in the campaign which kicks off on Saturday against Zebre.

“We’ll see how he goes,” Cullen said. “When you get on to that stage it’s unchartered territory. It’s still a long way away, the end of the World Cup is a year away so what does it look like at the end of the season.

“When did he agree a deal, post Six Nations wasn’t it, as in last year? We’re so early in the season now and he’s obviously contracted to post World Cup but yeah, we’ll see the desire levels and all the rest. It’s early days.”

One thing not in doubt is Sexton’s place in the pecking order for club and country.

Cullen says that Ciarán Frawley will be given opportunities to audition for the out-half berth early in the campaign.

"There are players beneath Johnny, they've built up a tonne of experience and the way he has managed himself has been unbelievable really, he's out on tour in New Zealand playing as well as he ever has. Like, it's remarkable,” Cullen said.

"That's a credit to him and it's up to the competition to get to his level and past his level to get past him.

“Lots of people will have a different view as to how that happens but we've lots of guys who have come through for us over the last few years and built up vital experience, and they need to keep pushing to try and push past him.

"If Johnny is playing better than them he'll continue to get picked.

“Ciarán, he’s a very versatile player who can play No 10 and 12 – where he ends up, we’ll see.

“He’s keen to play a bit more at 10 as well, which is fine, he’ll get some good opportunity as well early on in the season and we’ll see how he goes.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU look set to schedule a fixture between Ireland 'A' and a New Zealand All Blacks XV at the RDS on Friday, November 4.

The fixture adds another chance for Andy Farrell to look at the players beneath the front-line, with the squad for the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa later this month set to be named tomorrow.