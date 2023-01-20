Leinster's Ross Byrne during the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium today. Photo: Sportsfile

Fresh after being named in the Ireland squad, Ross Byrne will have a golden opportunity to further press his claims to be involved in the Six Nations opener against Wales on February 4.

Byrne will continue at out-half for Leinster in tomorrow afternoon's Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at the Aviva Stadium (3.15).

As captain Johnny Sexton continues to recover from his cheekbone injury, Byrne will look to build on his impressive run of form, which has earned him a recall by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Leo Cullen has largely kept faith in the same team that easily dispatched Gloucester at Kingsholm last weekend, with the Leinster boss freshening up his pack by making three changes.

Rónan Kelleher comes in at hooker in place of Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy gets the nod ahead of Ross Molony, while Jack Conan edges Ryan Baird onto the bench.

The latter change means Caelan Doris moves to blindside, with Conan at No 8.

The same back-line that started the Gloucester win are selected again, which means Jamie Osborne gets another start at inside central alongside captain Garry Ringrose. Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O'Brien continue in the back-three.

Kelleher makes up the front-row alongside Andrew Porter and Michael Ala'alatoa. McCarthy, who was also named in the Ireland squad, is in the second-row with James Ryan. Doris, Josh van der Flier and Conan make up the back-row.

Sheehan is among the replacements, with Michael Milne and Cian Healy, who will again provide tighthead cover. Cullen has opted for a 6/2 bench split, meaning Scott Penny joins Molony and Baird as extra forward reinforcements.

Fit-again Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne are the replacement backs.

Meanwhile, Racing have selected a strong team, which incudes Scotland out-half Finn Russell, as well as the likes of Gael Fickou and Christian Wade.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J O'Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala'alatoa; J McCarthy, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, M Milne, C Healy, R Molony, R Baird, L McGrath, H Byrne, S Penny.