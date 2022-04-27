This season’s Champions Cup semi-finals to be played at chosen venues of highest-ranked clubs that qualify

Thomond Park won't be an option if Munster make it to the semi-finals. Photo: Sportsfile

An agreement has been reached between tournament organisers and the remaining eight teams that, for this season only, the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals will be played at the chosen venues of the highest-ranked clubs.

Should they come through their respective tough quarter-finals on Saturday week, Leinster and Munster are on course to meet in what would be a mouth-watering showdown.

However, that last-four clash would take place at the Aviva Stadium, as Munster have announced that as per next week's quarter-final, “Thomond Park will be unavailable on the weekend of 14/15 May and no viable alternative venue is available within the province.”

Ed Sheeran's concerts at Thomond Park next week saw Munster forced to move the Toulouse game to the Aviva, and the pitch may need sufficient time to recover.

Leinster will take on Leicester at Welford Road on Saturday week. Racing 92 will have home advantage against Sale, while Ronan O'Gara will look to see his La Rochelle side through to the last four by beating Montpellier at home.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP semi-finals – 14/15 May

(Pool stage rankings in brackets)

Semi-final 1: if Racing 92 (A1) v Stade Rochelais (A3) – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

Semi-final 1: if Racing 92 (A1) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

Semi-final 1: if Stade Rochelais (A3) v Sale Sharks (A5) - Stade Marcel-Deflandre

Semi-final 1: if Sale Sharks (A5) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) – AJ Bell Stadium

Semi-final 2: if Leicester Tigers (B1) v Munster Rugby (B3) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Semi-final 2: if Leicester Tigers (B1) v Stade Toulousain (B7) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Semi-final 2: if Munster Rugby (B3) v Leinster Rugby (A4) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Semi-final 2: if Leinster Rugby (A4) v Stade Toulousain (B7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)



