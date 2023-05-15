‘This can’t be our final’ – Graham Rowntree hails his Munster troops as Leo Cullen picks up pieces for La Rochelle

Munster coach Graham Rowntree has warned his troops that they cannot rest on their laurels after beating Leinster, insisting they must now go to Cape Town and finish the job.

There were delirious scenes after Jack Crowley ended Munster’s wretched Aviva Stadium record on Saturday, but they were matched by the Stormers who were filmed cheering the final whistle in Dublin as it ensured they’d be at home for the final on May 27.

Munster won in Cape Town at the start of an incredible run of away results and Rowntree says they’ll take confidence from that victory as they return to South Africa for the third time in two months to try and end their 12-year wait for a trophy.

“That was true emotion but we don't want it to end here. This can't be our final,” Rowntree said.

“Looking at how we broke them (Stormers) down and dealt with their power game (will help), but they'll be better than that night.

“They'll be battle-hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us.

“But we're in a final, we back the work we've done, we back our fitness.

“That will be our sixth away game on the bounce, it's unprecedented, and we'll enjoy it.

“There's loads to improve on in our game.

"We'll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going at our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds.”

Leinster, meanwhile, will pick up the pieces ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, who also lost last weekend – against Montpellier.

Jimmy O’Brien was taken off at half-time as a precaution, while Will Connors is out but there was a welcome return for Josh van der Flier, Rónan Kelleher and Robbie Henshaw while James Lowe took part in the warm-up and is set to be fit.

“Everyone is excited to get going," Leo Cullen said. “Bitterly disappointing to lose this but we have a big final to look forward to now and we have to give everything we have to it.

"These are special weeks. It’s an unbelievably exciting challenge. La Rochelle have been the form team in Europe so it doesn’t get much bigger, does it?”