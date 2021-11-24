‘Things didn’t go to plan’ – Terry Kennedy hails ‘incredible’ Olympic experience despite Sevens’ disappointment

Pictured is Ireland Sevens player Terry Kennedy as TritonLake, title sponsors of the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams, launched a new podcast called TritonLake Perform. Photo: Inpho

The aftermath of an Olympics is always a time for change, the revolving door of talent working at full capacity to bring new players on stream.

So it is with the Irish men’s rugby 7s, who will return to top-tier action this Friday, four months on from the dazzling highs and dispiriting lows of Tokyo.

Just being there at all was a success, of course, but once that box was ticked in Monaco in June, there’s no way to reflect on their Olympic showing as anything but a letdown.

Their sole win in the group stage against Kenya was not enough to overcome defeats against South Africa and USA, and their Games ending on a whimper with a 22-0 loss to Kenya in the ninth-place play-off.

“Things didn’t go to plan,” says Terry Kennedy. “We went with high expectations and hopes of potentially causing an upset and getting a medal but we probably didn’t perform as well as we could have. But it was an incredible experience. I was so proud to be over there and to represent Team Ireland.”

At 25, Kennedy was one of the younger players on that team, but with five men deciding to move on following the Games he now finds himself as one of the senior figures among the 13 who arrived in Dubai last Sunday for the World 7s Series.

“It’s quite a young squad, with a couple of academy lads,” he says. “It’s an exciting squad.”

Tokyo wasn’t what he hoped for on the pitch, but despite the restrictions his first Olympic experience was what he wanted away from it.

“Although it was different and you couldn’t go to other events, it was still very cool to see all the other athletes from different sports and backgrounds. It was a really unique experience, one you wouldn’t get otherwise. I’d love to see what a normal Olympics is like and hopefully I’ll get that experience again.”

What did the performance post-mortem reveal in the aftermath? Kennedy believes qualifying so close to the Games might have hindered them, but beyond that he couldn’t point to anything tactical or in their preparations that they would do differently.

“It was out on the pitch,” he says. “There were a lot of dropped balls and mistakes that we wouldn’t make in normal games.”

The players will again face stifling heat this week in Dubai, and things have progressed well following warm-up tournaments in Spain and France. Kennedy knows a strong showing would be a positive first step on the road to next year’s World Cup in South Africa.

“It’s great for the new lads to get an opportunity to play on the world stage,” he says.

