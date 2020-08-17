'Things came to an abrupt halt at 9pm last Tuesday' - Isa Nacewa on life in lockdown

Former Leinster captain Isa Nacewa is living in Auckland, where Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster legend Isa Nacewa is hoping that Irish rugby's planned return this weekend can have a positive impact on the Irish public, just as Super Rugby Aotearoa did for the Kiwis over the last couple of months.

Although facing very different prospects in terms of the control of Covid-19, New Zealand showed the way by producing a top-class tournament that was littered with thrilling rugby.

Although the final game of Super Rugby Aotearoa between the eventual winners, the Crusaders and the Blues, was unable to be played due to a spike in the country's number of positive cases, the tournament brought a welcome relief from the pressures arising from the coronavirus.

Leinster are due to host Munster behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday before Connacht take on Ulster the following day.

And Nacewa is optimistic that the PRO14's return can lift the spirits of people in Ireland.

"It was absolutely phenomenal," the former Leinster captain said of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

"The whole buzz and excitement around sport starting again where we starved of it for such a long time was a phenomenal buzz and the public really came out and didn't take for granted the position we were in, and the fact that we were able to get chips and a beer and enjoy the rugby in a packed stadium.

"Everyone was thinking along those lines too because everyone came out. The turnouts at Super Rugby Aotearoa were phenomenal.

"The last game, had it been able to go ahead, would have been sensational. A packed-out, 46,000 at Eden park for a Blues-Crusaders match. They haven't had that since 2003 so that wasn't ideal for the Blues.

"The Crusaders were smart enough to win the competition as quickly as possible, which are lines only the Crusaders would think along.

"From a wellbeing, a mental point of view, to have some really good sport to watch and distract you from what's going on in the world was such a positive."

Recent Covid developments in New Zealand have put the country on red alert with Auckland already being put back into lockdown.

Nacewa, who is living in Auckland with his young family, insisted that everyone has adjusted better to the restrictive measures this time around.

"Everything was going swimmingly and almost back to normal but that came to an abrupt halt at 9pm last Tuesday," he added.

"It was a pretty extravagant turnaround to 'You've got to pop into your office, get your charger and what you need and get back home by twelve the next day'. That's how quickly things happened and the lockdown occurred.

"We always knew there was the possibility to go back up a level but when you are back in the swing of things and everything is going normal you never really think of going back up but it did happen and now we're in it.

"Honestly, we've been in it before, so it doesn't seem as much of a hurdle as last time and after the initial shock and panic of restocking the shelves and getting some supplies and closing up shop at work and getting home, everyone has adjusted far better this time around.

"It was pretty extreme though, going from normality back into this Covid thing again. It's almost a sense of, 'Do we actually think we can squash his or is it always going to be around?'

"That's one of the questions people are asking themselves now. It is going to be such a strain on businesses in particular.

"Some of them only just made it through the last one and were back up in the run of things and now this is going to be a whammy and hit everyone again. We just truck on and get on with it."



Isa Nacewa was speaking as an ambassador for Guinness, who in collaboration with BuJo have created two limited edition kits, one for Leinster and one for Munster, for the ultimate rugby at home experience, the Guinness x Bujo Home Kits.

Online Editors