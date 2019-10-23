'They weren't expressive enough' - Isa Nacewa gives blunt assessment of Ireland's World Cup failure

The former club captain has shown his knowledge of his old coach's game-plan in calling Schmidt's plays as they happen in his work as an analyst on New Zealand television during this World Cup.

So, his frank and sometimes damning assessment of Ireland's performance against New Zealand and their overall decline in 2019 is all the more interesting given his knowledge of the way Schmidt works and the players involved.

Speaking to Will Greenwood's podcast on Sky Sports, Nacewa said a combination of injury, a loss of confidence and a return to a more conservative style were the factors behind Ireland's decline.

"I definitely think it did," he said when asked if Ireland's reliance on structure become a weakness.

"In the 2017/18 season once Leinster started playing an attacking brand of rugby and the majority of the Ireland squad was Leinster based they let a little bit of that Leinster flair infiltrate the Ireland camp.

"Joe started to go away from his tried and trusted drills and introduced a bit of what we call unstructured play, that came into Ireland camp in training and in the Six Nations and they were throwing off-loads, there was continuity to their play.

"That got them all the way to the top of the world and an unbeaten year with all the trophies.

International Rugby Newsletter

"Post that, I hear they actually went away from that and started to take it back out and went back to the conservative approach and that’s just shone through the whole World Cup and 2019.

"He went back to the tried and trusted of what worked for the last six years and I just don’t think they were expressive enough.

"They didn’t have the right ball players and the likes to play that flowing rugby that Johnny likes to play, likes to drive. They lost key players in certain positions and they just never got their flow on."

Nacewa lamented the loss of his former Leinster team-mates Dan Leavy and Seán O'Brien to Ireland's cause, while he said the team's confidence was damaged beyond repair

Joe Schmidt with Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton after his final game in charge of Leinster

"They just never recovered from the heights they reached in 2018," he said.

"It was eye opening how far off the pace they were in that first Six Nations game against England when they downright got battered in Dublin.

"I think that was quite a telling story, because they never really took a step up from that. The performances when they did win in 2019, in the lead up to the World Cup weren’t great and then they got it handed to them in a warm-up match against England and that was a psychological blow to the Irish too.

"They just never managed to play the rugby they played in 2018 and that was the difference.

"In 2018 guys like James Ryan, Dan Leavy coming through… they missed Dan Leavy and Seán O’Brien at the World Cup.

"It was the belief that they had, there was no fear no matter who they played. It didn’t matter if it was the All Blacks, a lot of those guys had never experienced any lows. Some of them went through the entire 2017/18 season without ever losing a match.

"A lot of people said, the only way from that position is down and the fact they’d to take a couple of hard losses to learn the stark reality of professional rugby – that sort of came to fruition in a year that wasn’t the build-up to a World Cup they needed."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt. Photo: Getty Images

Nacewa believes New Zealand may struggle to get back to the level they reached against Ireland in this Saturday's World Cup semi-final against England and reckons it could be a close game.

And one of those two will win the tournament.

"After their performance on Saturday, if the All Blacks hit the heights in their attack – and I don’t know if that’s possible because it was so good – the lethal edge of their attack is stronger than the defences out there," he said.

"It’s too good, but if they don’t hit those heights and it will be hard, then I think it will be a see-saw battle.

"I hope it is, I strongly believe that whoever wins this match will go on and easily win the World Cup."

Online Editors