Montpellier director of rugby Phillipe Saint-Andre has poured petrol on the flames of Leinster anger following the controversial postponement of Friday night’s Champions Cup fixture, which resulted in the awarding of a 28-0 win to the French side.

The former French national coach claimed fresh bout of Covid cases in Leinster prompted the EPCR’s medical committee to push for postponement, despite Leinster’s claim to the contrary and assurances from Irish health authorities.

And he also said Leinster were struggling to put out a team despite the fact that the province asserted they were intent on fulfilling the fixture, the heavy loss of which in terms of match points and points difference complicates their path towards the final, if not gravely imperils it.

“We wanted to play this match in front of our audience and our partners,” Saint-Andre said in an interview with RMC Sport in France.

“On the other hand, the safety and the health of our players is important especially the approach of the Christmas holidays. We had five cases but no new positives on Wednesday.

“Without going into detail for the Leinster, they had a lot of cases on Monday, even more yesterday. The committee decided to cancel this match at 6.30 p.m.

“We did not know which variant impacted the Leinster players. We asked the questions, we were ready to play but we had to be sure not to have more players infected by the covid.

“We had a bad experience last year when we played in Bayonne and we closed the club for two weeks. For us, the priority was the health and safety of our players and avoiding having a cluster.

“I wanted medical security without any risk. The medical commission, aided by an outside specialist, said there was a risk because there is a cluster in Leinster.

“We were supposed to announce the team this morning at 9:30 am and then train. We made three groups so as not to have any problems. We changed the program because there was supposed to be an answer this afternoon after the meetings.

"We delayed training until 5 p.m. But there was another meeting, they waited. They are training right now and will be doing another session tomorrow.”

Asked were his aide attempting to play poker as each side announced new cases during the week, Saint-Andre added: “I don't know if we were good at bluffing (laughs).

“We have announced a team with the return of Haouas and Willemse. They announced a team without a right pillar on the bench.

“They were also struggling to make a team. We prepared mentally and psychologically to play this match before the decision.

“We hoped that the covid was behind us, especially since all the players and staff are vaccinated.

“We took five points. We are going to have two league matches and then two European Cup matches. We are still in the race and in January we will try to take as many points as possible to qualify.”