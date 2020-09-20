| 10.2°C Dublin

They might not like hearing it but the fact is Leinster were bullied mentally and physically on their own patch

Tony Ward

A disappointed Jonathan Sexton after Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final 22-17 defeat to Saracens at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

A potentially great Leinster squad, one with the already proven potential to become our greatest provincial unit ever, didn’t become a bad one and lose that lustre on Saturday.

Sadly, there are some who purport to follow Irish rugby who would wish that such were the case. Leinster, and by extension Irish rugby, took a physical and psychological battering on home soil against one of the English Premiership’s big two. Anyone wanting to deny that fact is delusional in the extreme.

I hate almost everything that Saracens (and by extension Toulon) stand for, yet in pure rugby-playing terms, what we witnessed in the Aviva was a Saracens squad united in a common cause where the desire to win outdid every other factor. In any sport – professional or amateur – it is the most important element that cannot be coached. It is a desire stirred from within.

