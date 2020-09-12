'They are the heroes I watched in school' - Man of the match van der Flier pays tribute to departing McFadden and Kearney

Leinster players, from left, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Will Connors, with the Guinness PRO14 trophy following the Guinness PRO14 Final match between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Josh van der Flier paid a glowing tribute to Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden, as the departing veteran pair lifted the PRO14 trophy after Leinster demolished Ulster to claim a record third consecutive title.

Neither Kearney nor McFadden featured in the match day squad, but Leinster were keen to ensure that they were on hand to be given a fitting farewell.

McFadden is set to retire and while Kearney (34) hasn't yet confirmed his future plans, but barring a spate of injuries, both 34-year olds have played their final game for their home province.

The former Ireland internationals were remarkably consistent servants to club and country, as Van der Flier hailed their achievements, which he believes will stand the test of time.

“For me personally, they are the heroes I would have watched in school,” Van der Flier said, after putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the 27-5 final win over Ulster.

“Ferg is one of the best team-mates you could ever come across, he always gives 100pc.

“Rob, obviously his success speaks for itself. He has been around a long time and has consistently performed for Leinster and Ireland.

“It's going to be tough saying goodbye to them but it was nice to be able to get them here today given the circumstances.

“And for them to lift the trophy was very appropriate for all they have given the team and to do this present squad as well.

“They are a tremendous part of the club and they will be for the rest of history really. They are that special to the club.”

Read More

Van der Flier came into the final under a fair degree of pressure after he lost his place in the team to Will Connors, but the Wicklow native bounced back in fine style.

The Ireland back-row brought huge line speed and helped set the tone in what was yet another remarkable defensive shift from Leinster.

“It's incredibly competitive,” he admitted.

“There are obviously times like today where I feel very lucky to be in the starting position.

“I've said it before, but anyone in the back-row, you have to be playing at 100pc and at your best and just hope that it's good enough to start because that's how competitive it is.

“Will has been absolutely unbelievable. Scott Penny and Dan Leavy have been training really well as well.

“It's incredibly competitive, so you just know, like me today or Will in the last couple of weeks, if you get that opportunity, you have to take it and play really well.

“I'm sure it gives the coaches a bit of a selection headache. I think it's the same in a lot of positions.

“I was delighted to get the opportunity and delighted to represent the group – the lads who couldn't be here as well.

“The 20-odd lads who played in the PRO14 this season but didn't get a chance to be here or play today. This is very much for them. It's definitely a squad effort to get to this point.”

Leo Cullen was delighted with Van der Flier's response after being left out of the starting XV in the previous two games, as the Leinster head coach pointed to the fact that his team's success is based around a massive collective squad effort.

“That's just the role a seven plays and the competition between them,” Cullen added.

“Will has been exceptional at various different stages of the season and he was deserving of his chance (in the semi-final).

“Josh was unlucky to miss out; I don't think he had done anything wrong. Again, for those guys to keep their focus and prolong their performances... that rotation and freshness, I think, is important.

“In people's minds, maybe they have their starting 1 to 15 but it's not as simplistic as that. I think it's important that we have guys coming in to give fresh energy at different stages.

“I thought Josh did that and he led the forwards well. As you talked about, (quick) off the line and that energy that he brings - that physical presence at the ruck. So it was a pleasing performance from Josh.”

Online Editors