There’s still work to do for Munster in order to edge out Connacht in battle for Champions Cup qualification

Munster's Peter O’Mahony takes the ball in a lineout from DHL Stormers' Marvin Orie during the URC clash at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Carl Fourie/Sportsfile

Rúaidhrí O'Connor

For Graham Rowntree and his coaching ticket, Saturday’s win in Cape Town was a signature performance.