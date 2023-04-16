There’s still work to do for Munster in order to edge out Connacht in battle for Champions Cup qualification

For Graham Rowntree and his coaching ticket, Saturday’s win in Cape Town was a signature performance.

It wasn’t perfect and they got lucky with the missed kicks from Stormers out-half Manie Libbock, but considering where they were going into the game, Munster’s coach and fans couldn’t ask for much more from their team.

The pressure isn’t off as they return to King’s Park to face a Sharks team who put 50 points on them last month, but they know they need just two match-points to be almost certain of Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season.

In a hole and under pressure, they delivered in big moments and no one stood taller than their captain.

Peter O’Mahony had been part of a beaten pack in Durban two weeks ago, but in more favourable conditions in Cape Town he put his body on the line again and again.

The Corkman wasn’t about to accept his role as being the first skipper to lead Munster into a season in the Challenge Cup and he channelled his pride and defiance into key turnovers at the ruck and in the air.

Where he went, others followed. Gavin Coombes and Jean Kleyn produced big moments; RG Snyman showed that he’s finding form after his lengthy lay-off, Jeremy Loughman went 75 minutes at loosehead and Stephen Archer went 80 at tighthead. It was an incredible effort.

Ben Healy may be off to Edinburgh, but he came on and showed Munster what they’ll be missing. The Scotland international looked every inch a Test player as he confidently guided the ship home.

Outside him, another departing player contributed hugely in Malakai Fekitoa who looks a different player to the one that struggled early on; while the wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly were clinical in a game where Munster took their chances and the Stormers didn’t.

When they sit down and review the season, Rowntree and his team will interrogate the disparity in their two performances in South Africa this month, but at the minute, the main thing is ensuring their place in Europe’s elite.

In Galway, Connacht ensured that all four provinces will be in the URC knockouts with their win over Cardiff and Andy Friend’s men are now out to ensure they’re in the Champions Cup as well.

They meet an in-form Glasgow Warriors in the last game of the final round next weekend and by then they’ll know exactly what they need to do.

There’s comfort to be drawn from the fact the Scots are safe in fourth and are likely to rest players for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Scarlets a week later, but if the seventh-placed Bulls beat an understrength Leinster and the eighth-placed Sharks overcome Munster, they’ll need a win and probably even a bonus point to remain in the top six.

If the two teams end up level, then it comes down to matches won rather than points difference, and if Connacht win, Munster lose and they end up tied, the Westerners would edge in front.

With the top-ranked Welsh team, currently 11th-placed Cardiff, and the Challenge Cup winners (Scarlets and Benetton are still in the semi-finals) guaranteed a place in the Champions Cup, only the top six can breathe easy, even if there’s still a chance that the eighth-ranked team could make an unlikely run through the play-offs and knock them out as well.

Next season, the competition will revert to the top eight qualifying on merit, but for now, there’s an anxious wait for the provinces.

There’s an additional carrot available, with the seventh-placed team likely to face a trip to South Africa to face the Stormers. Considering they’re already on their second visit to the Rainbow Nation in a month, Munster wouldn’t fancy a return to Cape Town for all of its undoubted charms.

Leinster can sit pretty in top spot and keep an eye on who finishes eighth, while Ulster should shore up second place and home advantage in the quarter and semi-finals with a win over an Edinburgh side with nothing to play for in Belfast on Friday.

Barring a miracle result, the top eight is known, but from fifth to eighth, there’s still potential for drama.

Munster need two points to be guaranteed fifth. If they don’t, then Connacht lead the chasing pack.

​The race for the URC play-offs and Europe (bolded teams have qualified for the 2023/’23 Champions Cup)

URC TABLE AFTER 17 ROUNDS

1 – Leinster: 79pts; v Bulls (a)

2 – Ulster: 64pts; v Edinburgh (h)

3 – Stormers: 63pts; v Benetton (h)

4 – Glasgow: 58pts; v Connacht (h)

5 – Munster: 53pts; v Sharks (a)

6 – Connacht: 49pts; v Glasgow (a)

7 – Bulls: 48pts; v Leinster (h)

8 – Sharks: 46pts; v Munster (h)

As it stands play-off picture: Leinster v Sharks; Ulster v Bulls; Stormers v Connacht; Glasgow v Munster.