Ireland have defended their selection policy of picking project players, after England head coach Eddie Jones branded them the 'United Nations' of rugby.

Jones was up to his usual mischievous tricks when he made the throwaway comment in the build up to tomorrow's Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham.

A third of Ireland's starting team to take on England, qualified for their adopted nation based on World Rugby's now defunct three-year residency rule, while another three replacements qualified through their grandparents.

World Rugby have now extended the eligibility rules to five years, with Richie Murphy, Ireland's skills and kicking, insisting that every Irish-qualified player is treated equally, regardless of where they were born.

“We have a group of players who are obviously all eligible to play for Ireland, we select that squad early on in relation to who we feel is in the best place to play for Ireland over the next number of weeks,” Murphy said, following Ireland's Captain's Run at Twickenham, where everyone came through unscathed.

"To tell you the truth, we think of all our players as being Irish. They've been in the country, they're members of their local communities and we just get on with it from there.”

Asked for an insight into what he believed it meant for project players to pull on the green jersey, Murphy continued:

“It’s very hard for me to say. I think that’s a question you’d probably have to ask the players themselves, but when the guys come in and play for Ireland they’re in a situation where they’re more than happy to do that and they take on the challenge as if they were anyone else.

“I’m not really quite sure what you want me to say because I can’t say how they actually feel, but from a coaching point of view, from a group point of view, these guys come in, they fit into the group really well and they’re taking us forward.

“They’re adding into the environment, they’re questioning, they’re giving their opinion and they’re working with the other guys.

“There’s no ‘us and them’. It’s Ireland as a team, as a squad, including the management.”

Amidst the controversy surrounding the Irish football team's recent game against England, Murphy revealed that no special plans had been put in place to get the players up for tomorrow's encounter.

"I think people are always looking for little things, but for us it's all been about a Test match and preparing for a Test match,” Murphy added.

"All the ones that we play in, our preparation is very similar and just little things will stick out, but there's been nothing special this week in relation to building up these guys.

"These guys are playing for Ireland, they've made that choice to come to Ireland, they're ready to go.

“They understand some of the history and some of the background that's there, but it's not something that we've hyped at all within the group.”

