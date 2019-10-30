With the gloom that descended over Irish rugby as the national team’s World Cup bid derailed, it’s easy to forget that domestically at least, the season has started strongly across the board.

With the gloom that descended over Irish rugby as the national team’s World Cup bid derailed, it’s easy to forget that domestically at least, the season has started strongly across the board.

'There’s going to be no handing of jerseys back' - Why World Cup stars will have to earn their provincial place

Leinster’s 3-0 win over Zebre last weekend may not have quickened many pulses but it was the eastern province’s fourth consecutive win and leaves them sitting pretty on top of Conference A in the PRO14. Further north, Ulster sit third in the same table with their only loss coming on the road to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Munster’s heavy defeat away to the same opposition remains their only blemish but it’s only points difference that has Connacht ahead of them in Conference B, with the westerners also claiming three wins out of four so far.

The four teams will all be strengthened considerably in the coming weeks as their World Cup squad members rejoin their respective panels. It’s a position that Fergus McFadden found himself in eight years ago after an equally disappointing quarter-final exit at the hands of Wales.

And the Leinster wing believes that rather than bringing negativity back into the various set-ups, those players involved can use their disappointment to push on for the rest of the season, as proved the case for him in 2011/12.

"In 2011, I hadn’t played much rugby at the World Cup. There were a couple of other Leinster guys in that boat, Leo Cullen was one as well," he said, speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie’s rugby podcast in association with Aldi..

"But then there was another bunch of guys who had played an awful lot of rugby over there. Declan (Kidney) was playing pretty much the same team every week until we got knocked out in the quarters again.

"I felt it was actually a bit of a springboard for a lot of us coming back. 2012 was a great year. Unfortunately we lost in the league final but we won the Heineken Cup against Ulster in Twickenham.

International Rugby Newsletter

"I felt refreshed because it had been a frustrating period for me over there. I’d only played one game and there were one or two others the same. Guys from Ulster, Connacht.

"Paddy Wallace was another guy who went over, hadn’t played much rugby, went back and he was playing very well for Ulster that year and they also got to the Heineken Cup final.

"They guys from all provinces will have had a week or two off which they’ll have needed to refresh from not going to the gym and running every day. I’m sure they’re all dying to get back into what will be European rugby in three weeks time."

With that European season now firmly moving into view, McFadden also believes that coming back into what are winning and familiar set-ups will prove helpful in dealing with what turned into a nightmare World Cup campaign for the squad.

And the competition for places generated by those players who have filled the shirts while those in possession at the end of last season were in Japan will also provide serious motivation to leave Japan 2019 in the rear-view mirror.

"I can only really speak from a Leinster perspective given how well I know them and how good they are on and off the field," he continued. "Obviously, it’ll have been disappointing for them but getting out of what’s been a losing environment over the past period of time and getting stuck back into the Leinster set-up where they’ll be looking to get into the team is a positive.

"It’s like a new set up but with a group that you’re unbelievably close to but you haven’t seen for ages. So you’re excited to catch up with them, to train with them, to play with them again.

"When they’ve been gone there’s been some really great young guys putting their hands up and that’s the culture we’re building. The guys who have been playing best in their positions are going to get picked.

"There’s going to be no handing of jerseys back, people are going to have to earn them."

Online Editors