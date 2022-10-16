‘There’s a home for fans in the theatre as well as Thomond Park' - Munster's 'Red Army' set for the stage

The news from Paris, six years ago today, was barely credible when it first started circulating online. In fact it was inconceivable.

“I was in my parents’ house,” recalls Marie Boylan, a native of Limerick city. “I was over there to watch the Ulster match, and then the Munster match was straight afterwards, so I was watching Ulster and [at] half-time I went on Facebook and saw something about Anthony Foley and I was like, surely that’s a lie? And then the announcer [on TV] just came on and [confirmed it] and I was like, oh my God. I went into the kitchen and told my dad and he was shocked, completely shocked. It was completely surreal.”

Helena Close, also from Limerick, was on a family holiday in Krakow when the news came through on her mobile phone. “And I saw it and I started crying, we were all just in shock.”

Less than a year later the two friends were collaborating on a play, the story of which is triggered by that devastating news from Paris. Red Army will have its preview night next Saturday and its premiere the following Monday.

It features four women from the Thomondgate area of the city, stalwart Munster supporters, who have arrived in their Parisian hotel the day before Munster are due to play Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup.

It follows them over the next week as they return to Limerick where the city is preparing to turn out for Foley’s homecoming and the team is preparing to play Glasgow Warriors the day after his funeral. The death of their beloved ‘Axel’ opens the door to a more candid, intimate stock-take of their own friendship after many years of shared times.

Close became a Munster season ticket-holder almost 20 years ago. She has written five novels. Her first, Pinhead Duffy, published in 2005, is set in Limerick of the 1970s and more specifically Claughaun, the area where she grew up. The GAA club of the same name produced the master hurler that was Eamonn Cregan. Hurling was the game of choice in her family, not least because Jimmy Close was her father. Jimmy played on the Limerick team that won the 1934 All-Ireland.

“The rugby kinda came into it late in my life really,” she explains over a coffee in the city’s Belltable theatre. She and Boylan have just come from a rehearsal of their play. “I always loved watching Ireland play and back in the very early 2000s I saw my first Munster match in Thomond Park and I was just blown away. And then I joined the supporters’ club and I just became absolutely obsessed with it.”

This of course was in the early years of Munster’s European odyssey, led by the indomitable Foley and a clutch of other players who would soon become household names.

“And it was the old Thomond Park, it was really confined and tight, and it [was] like, this is your club, this is local, these are your people, you know? And it just became a ritual, I think, and [my] kids were tiny at the time, so they used to be hauled out to Celtic League matches on rainy Sundays. [I] just became completely hooked and it kind of overtook my love or hurling, really, and any other sport that I followed.”

Boylan is a generation younger than her co-writer. She too was drawn in part by the sense of community that Munster managed to nurture safely into the professional era. She was steeped in the club game through her father’s connections with Shannon RFC.

“What I think was really strong about Munster was that it’s almost like parish rugby; you’re playing for your parish; it’s almost got GAA qualities in it. You know, there’s a pride, a passion there that goes beyond professional rugby at times — and beyond a player’s ability. It’s a belief in actually knowing that we’re gonna stand up and we’re gonna win. And even if they don’t, they never ...” She stops and checks herself with a laugh. “Well, sometimes they have had a bad game! But on the big match occasions they still do us proud, you know? I was at the semi-final against Racing in Bordeaux [in 2018] and I remember we were well-hammered by half-time, we were gonna lose the match, but we still came back [in the second half]. Again, against Toulon in Marsellie [in 2014], it was the same thing.”

By then, there was no turning back. She had been brought as a teenager to the Munster-Leicester Heineken Cup final of 2002 at the Millennium Stadium. It was this expedition that sealed the deal for her.

“I was doing my Junior Cert at the time,” she recalls. “I was such a nerd I brought my history book and my geography book over to Cardiff on the boat. But I just remember being up there with my dad in the second last row [from the back] and just going, ‘What in the name of God is this?’ Cos the atmosphere was unreal, it was quite an eye-opener.”

They were staying in Ludlow, about two hours from Cardiff. “And I remember going back on the train, there was a bunch of Welsh supporters and they’d been at some local rugby match somewhere and we started up a sing song. So we gave them ‘Fields of Athenry’ — and this was after we’d lost but the Welsh came back with some amazing choral songs, they were almost like a choir or something like that. But I just remember that was an incredible atmosphere, [and] that kind of really got me hooked on Munster and going away on the trips.”

The epic quest that culminated in the European titles of 2006 and 2008 was, says Close, the “absolute chasing of a dream”. It was made all the more precious by the amount of times they were denied in the years before. She remembers fondly the defeats as well as the victories, the journey as well as the destination.

Every year, come early autumn, the biorhythms of her devotion begin to emerge from their summer hibernation. She loves this time of year, with its promise of the dramas to come in autumn, winter and spring.

“I love September, I love when the rugby season starts. I love walking over to Thomond Park, there’s a whole ritual to walking across Thomond Bridge, and you stop in your favourite pub for your pint and then you meet up, you’ve family there, and we all go to the match and we all come back out, and this is week in week out and [you’re] watching the season develop. It’s about the season (as a whole). It’s almost like a play in itself, really, it’s nearly a three-act play and I just love that.”

It is no surprise that they both see parallels between the theatre of the stage and the theatre of sport. The pitch is the stage, the players the actors, and the supporters a more raucous version of the audiences that come to see plays.

“And we see,” adds Close, “the power of the audience, if you like, in the 16th man and how powerful that can be. It’s incredible to watch and be part of, you know?”

There were times in Thomond Park “when we shouldn’t have won and we did and it’s because of that ... I felt that electricity with our game in [the] Aviva against Toulouse [last May]. You could feel it, you could feel that connection, and the players could feel it. You knew it and you could see it by the way they looked back at us. And it was a while since I felt that, really.”

Strangely enough, despite their shared experiences on the road, Boylan and Close didn’t cross paths until 2014, the year that Limerick hosted the national City of Culture initiative. One of the theatre projects was an adaptation of Pinhead Duffy; Boylan was project manager of that piece. A graduate of Trinity College’s Drama and Theatre Studies course, she also works in film and TV drama production.

When they first met they quickly bonded once they discovered their mutual love for the thing that dare not speak its name in the arts. It is almost an illicit romance in that milieu, this infatuation with the vulgar metaphors that sport provides for the teeming hoi polloi. Normally, never the twain shall meet.

“And then we started meeting each other at matches,” explains Close, before Boylan picks up the narrative. “And it’s very unusual in theatre to have people who are actually as big a fan as us.”

Close: “They don’t like sport at all! I remember being at a writers’ retreat and I was sneaking [a look at] the matches behind everyone’s back, which is ridiculous!”

In 2017 they began their collaboration. One theme that Close wanted to capture was “women as rugby supporters, and particularly women my age. Because we don’t see them on stage, we see them as mammies or grannies or — we don’t see them as actual rugby supporters, having, you know, that kind of passion for sport really.” Close has met these women on the terraces. “And there’s some of them, their analysis is just fantastic. There’s this Cork woman near me [in Thomond Park] and I swear, somebody should give her a job, she’s amazing. And she’s funny as well and she doesn’t do the waffling that men tend to do on the TV. We really wanted to capture that. I want older women to see themselves on stage.”

Boylan is looking forward to seeing her people represented on stage. “I’d like for Munster supporters to come to the theatre and realise there’s a home in the theatre for them as well as Thomond Park, and to see themselves up there on stage.”

When asked to pick her favourite player, Close is hard-pressed to narrow it down to one. But. “I think for me, probably ‘Axel’. I remember bringing my kids out, and they were very small, out to Thomond Park for a meet and greet. And he was just so lovely to them, and there was just a lovely, kinda quiet vibe off him.”

So, she adds, she wants to do the story justice. “And I want to honour [them] and, you know, for me it’s a homage to Foley and the Foley years as well.”

Red Army, Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick, October 22–29. See www.limetreetheatre.ie for more.