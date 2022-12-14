‘There were threats of sexual violence against my wife and threats against the kids… that’s a different level’

Top rugby referee Wayne Barnes has opened up on the social media abuse he received following a France vs South Africa game in November.

The English referee was in the firing line after Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus posted a lengthy Twitter thread highlighting decisions by Barnes that he felt went against his team.

This prompted an onslaught of abuse from South African fans against not just Barnes, but his wife and children also.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Barnes said:

“Criticism on social media quickly becomes abuse,” Barnes said. “That is the world we live in. That is social media. But I make the decision to be a referee, make the decision to be on social media. Polly, my wife, doesn’t make the decision to be a referee.

“On the Saturday night, there started to be some direct abuse at Polly. Then, the following two or three days, there was direct abuse to Polly, threats of sexual violence and threats against the kids.

“That takes it to a different level. When you’ve done 100 games, you think you can prepare for most things. You can’t prepare for that. It’s been a s----- couple of weeks.

“I don’t mind people criticising my performance and, if they want to abuse me directly, that’s their choice. But that wasn’t just a line that was crossed. You couldn’t even see the line, it had gone that far. It affects you and it affects your family.”

Barnes also revealed he considered stepping away from refereeing after the latest abuse.

“I sacrifice, but it’s a family sacrifice and you do think, ‘I’ve got this other decent job to go to. I’m a partner at a law firm and they’re keen for me to come back full-time’,” he told the podcast. “Of course you question it, and that’s a constant conversation you have with your family.”