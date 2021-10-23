| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘There were probably around 25 days where I didn’t really know what I was doing. Then Clermont came in with an offer’

Kerry fly-half JJ Hanrahan opens up on learning a new language and a new way of life in France

JJ Hanrahan Expand

Close

JJ Hanrahan

JJ Hanrahan

JJ Hanrahan

John Fallon

Clermont Auvergne came looking for JJ Hanrahan last season but the Kerry native, who expected to see out his career with Munster, didn’t pay much heed to their initial interest as his sole focus was cementing his place in Johann van Graan’s plans amidst serious competition for the out-half slot.

But when it became apparent that Van Graan was placing his faith in Joey Carbery and three young guns, Ben Healy, Jack Crowley and Jake Flannery, and that there was no contract on the table for Hanrahan, the renewed interest from Clermont was greeted differently.

Hanrahan had packed his bags before and headed to Northampton for a couple of seasons and while there are few certainties in professional rugby, the plan was to remain with his native province and help them end their trophy famine.

Most Watched

Privacy