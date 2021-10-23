‘There were probably around 25 days where I didn’t really know what I was doing. Then Clermont came in with an offer’

Clermont Auvergne came looking for JJ Hanrahan last season but the Kerry native, who expected to see out his career with Munster, didn’t pay much heed to their initial interest as his sole focus was cementing his place in Johann van Graan’s plans amidst serious competition for the out-half slot.

But when it became apparent that Van Graan was placing his faith in Joey Carbery and three young guns, Ben Healy, Jack Crowley and Jake Flannery, and that there was no contract on the table for Hanrahan, the renewed interest from Clermont was greeted differently.

Hanrahan had packed his bags before and headed to Northampton for a couple of seasons and while there are few certainties in professional rugby, the plan was to remain with his native province and help them end their trophy famine.

“Clermont was an option since January I suppose, but I wasn’t too sure what was happening with Munster. It wasn’t a solid option but there was interest. Then the Munster stuff happened. And then there was a bit of waiting around or whatever,” said the 29-year-old.

“There were probably around 25 days where I didn’t really know what I was doing. Then Clermont came through around March time with an offer. Then we made the decision. From around March I knew my plan going forward.”

Hanrahan, who made his Munster debut in 2012, played 142 games for them before he headed for the middle of France last summer and the city where the Michelin corporation was founded by two brothers in 1889.

He has settled in quickly and has been busy on and off the field. He opted to study geography rather than French when he was in Rockwell College and that has meant plenty of language lessons over the past few months.

“I have lots of classes, put it that way,” said Hanrahan, when asked how he’s coping with the language. “I could probably do two classes a week with a teacher, then do my own French. In the morning before I head in, the Audible learning, a fella called Paul Noble, he is very good online. It was actually Paul O’Connell who helped me out and gave me his name.

“But in my position as a 10, at a very French-speaking club, you have got to be able to converse. There are about six or seven foreigners in the squad but most things are done in French. Even Jono Gibbes, he coaches in French, Benson Stanley coaches in French. They speak at a high level. The foreigners who have been there for over a year or two, you are expected to speak French.

“I am enjoying that part of it though. It’s an extra addition to life. It’s not just for rugby, I am actually really enjoying that part. I am at a stage in my career where it’s something new and exciting.

“We have a teacher on site. I did about 10 lessons over Zoom before I came over. It kind of gave me a bit of a base. I had three months to prep for it. I get around and do the basics of ordering, saying hello, goodbye, buying stuff in the shops which is the main thing. But the conversational stuff will take time.”

He has found, like a lot of foreign players and coaches, that a stock of about 20 phrases will cover a lot of rugby situations and he’s been stocking them.

“You pick them up all the time. There are a couple of phrases you need to defend, a couple of phrases you need in attack. Your simple things like you’re flat, deep, wide. Basic stuff. And then how to communicate with the lads, that’s probably the biggest challenge for me when you are in the huddle, trying to get the group to do what I want them to do as the 10. And to drive it. At the moment I am using a few of the nines to get my message across.”

Aurelien Rougerie, whose legendary status has continued in Clermont since his playing days, was a huge help in helping Hanrahan settle. Rougerie’s mother is a former mayor of the city.

Everyone knows Rougerie and he knows everyone and that was a great help in finding a home for Hanrahan and his fiancée, who live in a village on one of the hills overlooking Clermont.

“I don’t know the title we give him but he is like the club ambassador. The king of the town more so is what people say. He was going around to all of the houses sending me videos. He must have shown me four or five houses with videos. They have an estate agent that works with them as well.

“The second day I was here, obviously with your bank and stuff not set up, they were happy enough to give me their IBAN and BIC so I could get my electricity in the house. You are well looked after here, that’s for sure.”

He’s settled on the field as well, scoring on his debut in a friendly against Lyon and then taking that form into the Top 14.

He scored tries in the opening rounds against Lyon and Castres and has featured in most match-day squads, with the long and arduous French season ensuring there will be plenty of game-time as they battle for honours on a couple of fronts.

French international Camille Lopez has been the starting 10 for Clermont but news has emerged that he’s heading to Biarritz next season and that could create more game-time for Hanrahan, who has signed a two-year deal with an option of a third.

His ability to play full-back or in the centre gives him added value but there is also a danger of being included on the bench as cover for three positions, and Hanrahan is keen to avoid that.

“If you can cover a few positions, it’s strings and bows. But you don’t want to be that guy who is always coming off the bench either.”

Hanrahan has never worked with Gibbes before, but is impressed by what he has seen of him so far.

“I’ve never had any dealing with him before. But I am really enjoying working with him. He is quite refreshing and he trusts the guys to play, he puts in the structures, very, very simple structures. Gives you the framework to play. (He’s)very strong in defence and making sure that we defend in the correct manner.

“Coming from La Rochelle as well, you can obviously see what he did there with ‘ROG’. It will be interesting to see how it progresses as it goes along.”

He made it clear he was reluctant to leave Munster but is now enjoying life at Stade Marcel-Michelin. He played just twice there before, in the centre in 2014 when the two sets of supporters marched from the city to the ground prior to a rip-roaring Heineken Cup game.

The other time he was there was last December, a week before Christmas, when Hanrahan led the way with nine flawless kicks as a haul of 24 points saw them come from 19 points behind to win 39-31. Maybe that was the day Clermont realised he was just the guy they needed in their armoury?

“I don’t know. I am not too sure. I never really asked that question. It’s always a good interview, any time you play a team, any time you do well against them it’s always a good interview,” said Hanrahan.

Shortly after he arrived in France he received a letter from the Clermont supporters’ club. “Basically, they said you are leaving a red army and welcome to the yellow one. Which was a pretty cool thing to receive now, to be fair.”