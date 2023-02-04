| 9.4°C Dublin

‘There were no names on bullying. I didn’t know what was happening to me. It was the age that we lived in’

Mark Jones played 15 Union internationals between 1987-1998 for Wales, twice against Ireland Expand

Mark Jones knows the queue is getting shorter. Soon it will be his turn to ask. He knows he can do it. He practised all morning.

A quarter of sherbet bonbons please!” he had told the bedroom mirror again and again and again. How easy it is!

