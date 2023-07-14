‘There were a lot of headaches and fatigue’ – Ireland women’s rugby star Kathryn Dane on brain haemorrhage recovery

A chartered physiotherapist working towards a PhD focused on the impact of tackling in the women’s game, Kathryn Dane’s own recent experiences have taught her that the most challenging aspect of recovery is often mental rather than physical.

The Irish international scrum-half suffered a brain haemorrhage in training during November, the result of a malformation of blood vessels, and eight months on reflects that the biggest step in moving forward has been what she calls the “emotional processing”.

“At the beginning there was a lot of headaches and fatigue to deal with,” she remembers of her early recovery. “I’ve obviously been tired as a rugby player but this level of fatigue has just shocked me. It really floors me.

“I really struggled to sleep properly in the beginning and that was also a mixture of emotional and mood things that were going on with me. I had a lot of work to do to deal with the mental stuff first before I could be in a better place with my physical health and recovery.

“To be honest, it wasn’t until two or three months after that I actually started to digest and process it. That was really, really emotional and difficult to come to terms with.

“I was just in survival mode, trying to sleep and eat and recover as much as I can. I don’t know whether it’s the elite athlete in me, but we’re not used to making time for the emotional processing of these big injuries. That was probably the biggest step in my recovery.”

In that immediate aftermath, Dane now recognises she was in shock with the subsequent weeks spent in hospital especially hard for a 26-year-old athlete who had travelled to training that morning believing she was a picture of health.

“At the time I was in total shock,” she admits. “I hated the fact that the doctors were fussing over me. I hate that, people fussing over me. I think I was in such shock that I didn’t let fear or any of that anxiety creep over me, I just let the guys do what they had to do and gave them the information that I knew they needed to have at that time.

“I got to Connolly and they did the MRI to confirm that it was a bleed from an AVM (arteriovenous malformations).

“We were shipped to Beaumont straight away to try and get a bed there. I was under the care of Dr Rawluk and within a couple of days, I had glue embolisation of the AVM to stop the bleed.

“I couldn’t stand being in the hospital. I was in a mixed ward of older people and I suppose I was in so much shock that I thought, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing here?’. I don’t want to be here’.”

Dane believes her level of fitness ensured she didn’t lose consciousness through the ordeal, something that has left her with clear recollections.

“It was just a normal day of training, I was rehabbing an ACL injury I had. I was in at 7am doing some warm-up sets of hip-thrusts with my S&C coach Ed Slattery, and just got this massive pain behind my right eye in the back of my head.

“I didn’t feel great, but up until that point I was 100pc, I was feeling fine. Ed noticed straight away that my face had dropped. I didn’t notice it but I didn’t feel great and he quickly got the team doc, who was in the gym at the time, to have a look at me, and they knew straight away I’d had a stroke of some description.

“The speed at which the thing took hold was incredible. I think I had immediate left-sided weakness, I needed help to get myself off the gym floor into the medical room, so thank God I wasn’t on my own on a gym floor, that I had been in the HPC which is so close to Connolly and Beaumont Hospital where I needed the treatment straight away.

“I’m so, so thankful for being involved and being here at the time. I would have had a totally different outcome, and as you know with these things, time is everything. I do really believe that it was supposed to happen (there). I know it’s a (bad) card to be dealt but it’s just a chapter in my story that I’ve had to overcome.”

Reflecting now, the Enniskillen native believes the experience has changed her.

“You can’t change the cards that you’re dealt, you just have to try and react,” she says. “You change how you play the hand. ​Before I used to go through life at 100 miles an hour, not really appreciating the good things or achievements or learnings that I’ve had.

“Since the stroke I’ve realised, when you’re in those dark places you start to see all the light you have in your life.

“Now I’m going to be properly grateful for what I have and enjoy rugby and all the moments that I have. I think I did take it for granted before.”