From here on, things will happen at a rate of knots. Ireland’s sevens squad reconvene in Abbotstown over tomorrow and Friday, and from next week it’s back to regular business.

Tokyo is only around the corner, with the draw announced on Monday. The window these players dreamed of is about to be opened wide. Brace yourselves.

For this group, the preparation between now and departure for Japan around July 17 will be nothing like as stressed as last week leading to Monaco. To have come home empty-handed from the Repechage would have left the anchor tenants in this squad in a heap.

From a standing start, their steady progress took them from Division C to Rugby Europe Grand Prix winners, and from there to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. All the while the ultimate goal was to get to the five-ringed circus. Bingo.

So this is deliverance. For captain Billy Dardis, whose post-tournament interview in Monaco was a classic, it justifies the effort.

The Ireland team celebrate a late try by Harry McNulty and beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Ireland team celebrate a late try by Harry McNulty and beating France in the final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino/Sportsfile

The same for Foster Horan, Ian Fitzpatrick and Harry McNulty. Even if McNulty was called back from LA where he had become a Giltini, he qualifies as one of the pioneers on this journey. The next five weeks promise to be the most enjoyable of their sporting lives.

Once the whistle blows on that last game in Tokyo, whatever stage of the tournament that may be, you’d expect the veterans to fold their sevens tents and move on to a new campsite. Which will leave coach Anthony Eddy and IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora with a great big hole to fill.

If the win over France was brilliant for the players, it was on the same scale for Eddy and Nucifora. Olympic competition is a different scale of exposure. Every house on the island will be tuned in to the fortunes of the squad – for whom Olympic rules dictate a reduction of one from the 14 that normally go to war on Word Rugby business.

How many hearts and minds are there to be won over in TV land? More than rugby in this country is accustomed to – and with that comes a challenge.

We’d be lying if we claimed faith in the IRFU to handle a sudden influx of punters wanting to be included. In this instance, you’d need bodies to look after them and competitions in which to develop them. The pandemic-pressed IRFU is not in the expansion business.

In any case, we need clarity on the route map. The lads who will fly to Tokyo next month are rugby players first and sevens players second. Rather than start from scratch, the IRFU went to the provincial academies in search of lads who were unlikely to make it big in the long game, or colleagues who needed a change of pace.

In Dardis and co, they got lucky. They grew into it and liked the challenge. Most rugby players love the idea of playing for a living, and are desperate to continue for as long as possible. If they can see another door opening they tend to barrel through it, living the dream.

In which case that sequential sevens progress sustained them, and they put up with the bargain-basement wages.

The IRFU pitch sevens at the development level on the pay scale. If you’re mixing it with college, you could claim it’s handy pocket money but you’d be deluding yourself. It’s a serious commitment that is not seriously rewarded. For Academy sevens players, it’s €8k and for seniors, it’s €18k.

Billy Dardis of Ireland in action against Samoa on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino - World Rugby via Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Billy Dardis of Ireland in action against Samoa on day three of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Photo: Giorgio Perottino - World Rugby via Sportsfile





Moreover, it is unclear how much the bonus will be for qualifying for Tokyo. Or if there will be a bonus at all. If the Olympics was the big picture, then surely you’d want some of that detail as you were going the extra mile?

It will be interesting to see how the IRFU structure their sevens programme in the future. Because it is on the map now doesn’t mean the map can’t be redrawn. Ireland are at the top table as part of the World Series, but two teams are relegated from that every year.

Replacing a chunk of rugby intellect overnight after the Olympics is going to make that position harder to sustain. The game looks straightforward enough but nobody gets it the first time.

And speaking of first timers, surely that’s where the IRFU need to start developing talent. Rather than shift rugby players raised on the long game over to sevens, why not start with athletes who would have an aptitude for it? If in the process they could do a first-rate job at 15-a-side, that would be a bonus, but the notion that sevens is a perfect breeding ground for its bigger brother is a cod.

So rustle up outstanding athletes in their teens. Teach them the basics. Develop them to play sevens, not 15s. Have a look at the nations who featured in the last edition of World Rugby’s HSBC series (2020): China, Brazil, Spain and Russia were all on board. Not exactly titans of the 15-man game, but they are competent at sevens.

In 2018 Kenya beat New Zealand in the semi-final of the Hong Kong Sevens. It wasn’t the first time they had taken that scalp. If that match had been followed by a 15s version between the same nations there would have been more than 100 points in the difference for the All Blacks.

Ireland’s qualification for Tokyo is a powerful calling card for recruiters. There might be some debate over selection, and whether or not to drag the likes of Hugo Keenan and Rob Balacoune back onboard. The balancing act is to improve squad strength without destroying morale by ditching men already on board.

The bigger debate is about how to maximise this opportunity long term. You’d be surprised if Sport Ireland weren’t willing and ready listeners. First, however, the IRFU need to figure out what they really want from this.