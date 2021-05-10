'There is another pandemic coming from a mental health viewpoint' - former Munster star Johne Murphy

It was a sight replicated all over the country. Johne Murphy could only smile as the beaming faces of over 500 unbridled young thoroughbreds galloped across the bridge to resume their unfettered freedom on the rugby paddocks of Newbridge College.

Injected with a virus of hope, rather than the fear that has gripped them, and rendered them inert, indoors, for so long.

“I have been at the coalface and seen how much of a struggle it has been for teenagers and adults due to the lack of sport,” says former Munster and Leicester Tigers wing Johne Murphy.

“Some of the stuff is tough to deal with on a daily basis. But that was the best day I had when we returned to training. A lot of those kids hadn’t really smiled in a long, long time.”

Pandemic prompted a response from Irish clubs, even if unable to draw on the vast resources of the professional game, to install Covid compliance officers during the painstakingly staggered windows of light in a dark time.

Read More

Post-pandemic, a different scenario will apply, as clubs and their constituents prepare for another impending crisis, one afflicting mental, rather than physical, well-being. Following on from the success of last year’s ‘Feed the Heroes’ campaign inaugurated by Rugby Players Ireland, this year’s latest ‘Great Big Run’ will hope to engender enough funds to allow a different, but necessary resource, to come on stream.

“There is another pandemic coming down the line from a mental health viewpoint and that’s not me rattling the drum,” says the 36-year-old.

“I’m dealing with it and it is a massive issue. Last year, every club had Covid officers for ‘return to play’.

“The goal now is to have a ‘tackle your feelings’ officer in each club, someone who can see the warning signs or be a focal point for people in trouble to come to, or else know the resource available for people who are struggling. For me, that would be an incredible legacy.”

The club game remains an integral part of not just the sporting landscape but the social community, too, and yet for so many involved they feel disconnected from the behemoth that is the Irish professional game.

For one thing, the coaches involved feel removed from the pathway into the paid ranks, with so many overseas influences on the training grounds of Ireland’s five professional squads.

Few enough people in this country really care because the clubs have been steadily diminished, despite occasional lip service.

The past seven days was awash with hand-wringing hysteria about how the lack of an Irish coaching voice with the Lions may have been costly.

But what about the lack of Irish voices closer to home?

Murphy acknowledges his fortune, albeit hard-earned; as an ex-pro player, he has ready access to a myriad of established figures in the game, as well as forging coherent links with Leinster’s vast array of background staff in his role as an enabler of some of the province’s most promising elite schools’ players.

“The pathways are different in each province,” he concedes. “You look at Dan Soper coming from Banbridge in the AIL to become backs and attack coach at Ulster. But Noel McNamara the head of Leinster’s Academy has come from a schools’ background.

“For me, I see schools as the big potential to move forward in the pro game, from a Leinster perspective which I have at the moment.

“That’s where the players are produced and if you can bring them through, that’s where the growth is. And then it’s about how you project your own image.

“I’m lucky. I have been a professional. I played with Leo Cullen so I have been in with Leinster, at Munster when Felix Jones was there.

“I’ve spoken to Dan McFarland in Ulster. Or Geordan Murphy when he was with Leicester. I can get to these people.

“People can say the pathways are bottle-necked and they probably are. But that’s the environment you are in. I have a young family and at the moment, only France could be an option because the kids are under five and the lifestyle is attractive. If you feel you are good at it, you might need a break but that’s the way it works in lots of walks of life.”

With the emphasis on the incredibly fluid schools’ system, particularly in Leinster, many clubs feel left behind, particularly with the ongoing political infighting and the sense that IRFU HQ struggle to perceive it as a viable stepping stone to the professional game.

And, with so many more aspiring young coaches, as well as established ones like Ronan O’Gara, having to leave this country to progress rather than staying here, Murphy accepts the sense of disquiet that pervades beneath the bright lights of the PRO14 and the international game.

“There is that perception and it can be correct. The AIL is a really good standard. But everyone knows the issues attached to the AIL at the moment.

“There are a lot of stakeholders involved in the restructuring and it is going to be hard to reach a consensus because politically everyone has their own voice. That can be frustrating.

“The AIL has the opportunity to be a really good breeding ground for coaches but they have to sort out the structure.

“I can only speak for Leinster, but I speak to Trevor Hogan (provincial talent coach) at least once a week, Simon Broughton (elite player development officer) comes to Naas training once a week. I’m on Zooms with Noel McNamara.

“So the Leinster model is very connected but overall the club system is not working at its optimum and that needs to be looked at.”

Johne Murphy was speaking following the launch of the 2021 #TheBigRugbyRun. The run will take place virtually on May 22 with funds raised going toward initiatives run by Tackle Your Feelings, a mental health and well-being programme run by Rugby Players Ireland. You can register a team for #TheBigRugbyRun 2021 now via www.thebigrugbyrun.com