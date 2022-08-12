'There is a caring community out there’ – Andy Friend’s fund-raising rides helping others get through the cycle of life

Andy Friend knows all about the power of pedalling. The Connacht head coach first saw it during his time at Harlequins 17 years ago and it has since inspired him to take on Bolivia’s Death Road, cross some of the highest peaks of the Alps and Pyrenees and, when hard times visited his own front door, saw him cycle over 5,000km from the tip to the toe of Australia.

On Saturday, the Australian will be pushing forward for another good cause that’s close to Connacht Rugby’s heart when he leads a peloton from the Sportsground to Sligo RFC on a 218km charity cycle, Care4Claire.

The Connacht Rugby community are showing their support, and raising funds, for Sligo native Claire Carpenter who suffered a life-changing stroke at her home in February this year. Claire’s partner Ross Mannion is a participation officer with the province and was head coach of the Connacht women’s team in 2021. They have three children, Luke (14), Anna (10) and Zach (7).

“They’re harrowing times for people who are going through (difficulties),” Friend told independent.ie, “but what you do realise when you are going through it, is there is a community out there that are very, very caring and very giving and look out for each other. And it gives you enormous strength when you get to experience that first hand. And hopefully that’s what the cycle will do for Ross and Claire and kids.”

Friend was working as head coach with Harlequins in 2005 when he first experienced the impact these events can have. He didn’t own his own bike when director of rugby Dean Richards first recruited him for their charity ride from London to Paris, but the experience sparked a flame in the 53-year-old that still burns bright.

“Doing those cycles got me into the love of cycling. Listen my main love is actually mountain biking. I always say if I want to completely escape I go for a mountain bike ride. If I want just some thinking time I go for a road ride, but I love both mate, I really do.”

Twelve years ago Friend would turn to the bike again to help get through a difficult time within his own family.

His wife Kerri suffered on traumatic brain injury after a fall from a mountain bike and a fund-raising cycle would be part of her recovery process.

She had been advised to spend time away from the complicated stress of the city. So time in the bush made sense. It was also an environment they were very comfortable in, as they had both worked as instructors for Outward Bound, an outdoor education non-profit organisation.

So Friend took on the challenge of cycling 5,300km over 93 days along the Bicentennial National Trail from Cookstown to his native Canberra, with Kerri driving the support vehicle.

“Physically, it was a challenge, but there was a bigger cause at play – and that was Kerri and trying to raise funds and awareness of brain injury.Because it’s something that there’s not actually a lot of support for out there.

“Through my profile as a rugby coach – I’d just been sacked by the Brumbies so I had a profile! – we managed to raise 180,000 grand for two charities, one was Brain Injury Australia and the other was Outward Bound.”

It also gave them both a sense of purpose at a difficult time.

“It was a really powerful experience for us and, even better, Kerri has rallied now, you’d hardly notice that she had an injury. So it was really beneficial for us.”

Since landing in Galway in 2018, Friend has had some opportunities to explore the best of the Irish countryside on two wheels. After recovering from a ruptured quad tendon last year, he’s found his groove again.

This off-season has given him time to explore the full length of the west coast – by bike and with his new camper van – from scaling the Healy Pass in Cork to St John’s Point peninsula in Donegal. The physical challenge, even in his advancing years, is always an attraction for Friend, but for this weekend’s ride there’s a broader motivation.

“Ideally, you wouldn’t have these good causes that you’re cycling for, but life is life and things happen. And I think what’s important is that when things happen you try as best you can to get behind people.

“And if you can raise funds and awareness for it, then jumping on a bike for 218km is not a bad option.”

On Saturday, Andy Friend and Eric Elwood will be among the Connacht Rugby club members and staff taking part in a 218km cycle from the Sportsground to Sligo RFC as part of the fund-raising campaign to support Claire Carpenter, partner of Connacht employee Ross Mannion. https://www.connachtrugby.ie/care4claire/