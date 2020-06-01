'There are a lot of similarities to be honest' - Dan Carter says his playing style is just like Johnny Sexton's

Legendary All Blacks out-half Dan Carter believes there are plenty of similarities between himself and Johnny Sexton, in terms of the pair's style of play.

Carter, who is widely recognised as one of, if not rugby's greatest ever 10, says that the manner in which he looks to control a game, is akin to Sexton.

The 38-year old double World Cup winner, who scored 1,598 points in 112 caps for New Zealand, across a hugely successful 12-year international career, recently finished up in Japan where he had been playing with the Kobelco Steelers for the last two seasons.

Carter became close friends with another one of Ireland's great out-halves, Ronan O'Gara, when he worked with the Cork man during his stint in Paris with Racing 92.

O'Gara subsequently landed a dream job with the Crusaders on the back of Carter's recommendation to his former Super Rugby club.

Sexton joined Carter for a discussion on the 'Kickin' It' series on Instagram, where the pair spoke about their influences within the game.

Carter explained why he always saw similarities between his style of play and the Ireland captain's.

"I think there are a lot of similarities to be honest," Carter said.

"We love to control the game, so some of our specialities or parts of the game that are similar, is that game management. We see space.

"We probably get just as much satisfaction setting-up other players as we do potentially scoring tries ourselves, even though the two of us don’t score that many. So that’s always quite nice.

"But, I think game management and controlling the players (is similar). I mean, I look at the way Johnny plays, he’s always creating or demanding from the people around him. You can see him leading, and he tells what he wants from the players around him.

"And that was a big focus for me, probably more in the later stages of my career, because I’d just get away with natural talent (in the early stages), but then over time it was like, 'Okay, now I’ve got to try and push the guys around me to help me and to help the team.

"So, that sort of game management, controlling the game, is something for the two of us that is very similar."

Sexton modestly refused to draw comparisons between himself and Carter, but he did admit that the Kiwi was one of the biggest influences on his career.

"I don’t really want to compare myself to Dan Carter," Sexton insisted.

"I will say that I’ve tried to watch Dan over the years. He’s not that much older than me, but he hit the skin a lot earlier than me.

"I remember watching his big break-through in 2005 against the Lions. I think I was just leaving school, and straight away tried to sort of rob parts of his game and bring them into my own.

"I remember analysts showing all the young 10s in Ireland different clips of him, and when I talk about the great fly-halves, he’s obviously top of the tree.

"I used to really admire Jonny Wilkinson as well and try to take bits of his game, and Dan’s good friend Ronan O’Gara was the Irish out-half when I was growing up as well. ROG is a lot older than me, I can say that!

"So, I tried to always look at out-halves and take bits of their game and try and improve really. That was always something that I had in mind, and he was definitely at the forefront of that."

Sexton recently spoke of how refreshed he was feeling during rugby's enforced break, as the Leinster man who will turn 35 next month, reiterated the fact that retirement is the furthest thing from his mind right now.

The 91-times capped Ireland skipper, is eyeing up next year's Lions tour to South Africa. Should Sexton make the squad, it would see him join an elite club as a three-times tourist.

For now however, he is eager to return to action on August 22, and continue to learn from his fellow out-half's, who are also at the top of their game.

"I still definitely look at 10s, because often 10s come on the scene and they change the game in certain ways, or they do something that you think ‘Wow, that’s a little bit special, I need to try and do that,'" Sexton added.

"But like some parts of my game, I couldn’t (change). If I look at someone like Beauden Barrett, I can’t make myself unbelievably fast and be able to score as many tries as he does. That would just be silly. I would break myself if I tried to go out and tried to run quickly.

"So, it’s trying to be realistic and taking bits of people’s games that I admire and that I think would help me and the team I play in.

"I’ve been lucky to learn from some great 10s. Felipe (Contepomi), I’m still learning from him and I worked with ROG at Racing.

"He didn’t give me too many words of wisdom because he probably still felt like he was competing with me at the time. We probably still were competing in training sessions, he was still joining in at that stage.

"But I’ve always tried to learn, and I’m still in that bracket. I still feel like one of the young guys, so I want to keep trying to learn all the time."

