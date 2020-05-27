| 18.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Then the cuts came and it was an alarm bell' - Irish abroad facing uncertain future

Brendan Fanning

Former Munster fullback Sean Scanlon during his time with Rotherham. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Former Munster fullback Sean Scanlon during his time with Rotherham. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Former Munster fullback Sean Scanlon during his time with Rotherham. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Former Munster fullback Sean Scanlon during his time with Rotherham. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Back in the day when the AIL had more Kiwi, Aussie and Saffer coaches than you could shake a stick at, a recurring speed-bump was the demands made by a full-time coach on a part-time player.

So it was one thing moaning about ordinary skill levels, it was another thing entirely to expect the player to find the time to change that picture.

Here we are in 2020, wondering what shape 2021 will have, and an Irishman abroad is finding himself in a similar position. It’s all of nine years since Sean Scanlon left Munster for England’s Championship. Between Rotherham, Doncaster and Nottingham, he has carved out a decent career for himself.