| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The winners and losers of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for 2021 Six Nations tilt

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations (Donall Farmer/PA) Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations (Donall Farmer/PA)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations (Donall Farmer/PA)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations (Donall Farmer/PA)

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Ireland's Six Nations squad was largely along expected lines, but as ever, there was plenty to pick through the 36-man group named by Andy Farrell this morning.

Farrell's men will now enter their strict bubble and begin preparations for the tournament opener against Wales on Sunday week.

For those included, it's a chance to immediately get to work and stake their claim, while the players left out must continue to focus on their respective provinces and hope to earn a call-up in the coming weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy