The story of the former Ireland rugby star, a phone call and a two-year ban for steroid use

Former Ireland international Dan Tuohy is back in the game as boss of the newly formed academy at Malone, the Belfast-based All-Ireland League club, after having his playing career cut short last year through serious injury. The 35-year-old earned 11 Test caps between 2010 and 2015, featuring twice in the title-winning 2014 Six Nations, but time was called on his playing days in February 2020 following the horror arm fracture sustained five months earlier while lining put for Vannes in the Pro D2 in France.

Rugbypass,

May 22, 2021

Let’s start with the call. It’s 2.38 on Friday afternoon and he’s in Belfast, working as a trainee project manager, when his mobile starts buzzing. Twenty seconds. Odd number. He doesn’t pick up. Two minutes later, there’s a text message — a journalist in Dublin:

‘Dan, can you spare five minutes please?’

‘Yeah, I can do around five after work. What’s it concerning?’

‘Thanks Dan. Call you at five.’

‘What is the topic of discussion?’

‘I’ve a document here from the AFLD that says you tested positive for steroids at Vannes.’

Let’s go to the document. It arrives via email from an anonymous source:

Commission des sanctions de l’Agence Francaise de Lutte contre le Dopage Séance du 1er Fevrier 2021 — Decision No 3

Resume de la decision relative a M. Daniel TUOHY

Sport: rugby

Date of breach of anti-doping rules: 27 February 2020

Circumstances of the breach: training at Racing club de Vannes

Breach of the antidoping rules: the presence of one or more substances or prohibited methods

Prohibited substances detected: LGD-4033 (ligandrol) and its metabolite dihydroxy-LGD-2033 (Anabolic agents)

The source has also written a cover note: “Dan Tuohy — ex-Irish international 11 caps. This is a report from France that he tested positive for two anabolic steroids ... He was banned for two years from all rugby worldwide ... During his ban he was coaching a club and commentating for the BBC, all of which is banned according to the judgment passed ... You are right in your concerns about steroids in rugby.”

I call the source.

I call the AFLD.

I call Tuohy.

He calls back.

“I’ve been fully transparent about the issue both privately, and publicly, since it arose,” he says. “So I’ve nothing to hide. Unlike a lot of sportspeople that have been caught in the past and tried to wriggle their way out of it, I’m more than happy to give you a full breakdown. And that story will be exactly the same story I’ve told everybody else.”

But who exactly did he tell?

Tuohy was born in Bristol and raised in Weston-super-Mare. He went to Hartpury University on a rugby scholarship, signed for Gloucester in 2008 and spent a year at Exeter before joining Ulster. It was through a Tipperary-born grandfather that he qualified for Ireland. He made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2010, spent six seasons at Ulster and moved to Stade Francais in 2018, and then to Vannes.

Let’s return to what he says.

The month is September 2019. He’s captain. Playing well. It’s Tuohy’s second season in Brittany and Vannes are at home to Oyonnax. The visitors kick off. He tracks back to the 22 but falls awkwardly after he jumps and wins the ball. He says his left arm was shattered and required surgery. The radial nerve was damaged and the surgeon couldn’t tell when or if it would improve.

Two months passed. They removed the cast and his arm came out of the sling but there was nerve damage to his hand. He says he couldn’t hold a drink or brush his teeth or cut his food. He did more tests. His hand began to improve. The surgeons and specialists and the level of care was good.

Then he went to the internet.

He says his arm had withered and that he felt vulnerable as a person. He found a supplement — a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator) — that would help build muscle mass. He knew it was banned but wasn’t top shelf in terms of what was ‘dirty’. He ordered it online and took the tablets for four months until February 1, 2020.

He’s sure about the date because he had just returned with his wife from a short break in Amsterdam and knows it was 26 days later when the testers arrived. He had announced his retirement a week earlier but was lifting weights at the Stade Jo Courtel. He says some other players were tested. He informed the officers of some protein supplements he was using, but not about the SARM.

Five months later, on June 12, he was informed by the AFLD that he had breached the anti-doping regulations and was being provisionally suspended. He says his wife didn’t know he had been using the drug but was very supportive. He told the three coaches at Vannes and they were supportive too.

Two weeks later, his contract expired and his rugby career was officially over.

He was offered a lawyer by Provale, the French players’ union, and the case dragged on for months. The initial verdict was to impose a four-year ban that was subsequently reduced to two on appeal because of his transparency. He says it was a difficult period. He was a little embarrassed. He says that’s really kind of it and that there’s nothing more to say.

Let’s go to my question. His transparency. How had he kept it so quiet? Why didn’t anyone know about this?

“Well, it’s interesting really because ... there’s part of me that thought, ‘Eventually it will get out. Maybe I should use this story as an educational thing?’ But I think I was a bit embarrassed about being so vulnerable, and because I never did it whilst playing, and never intended to play again ...

“I mean, sometimes you get rewarded with transparency but sometimes [you don’t]. I thought it might affect my employment. I’ve started a job in the last couple of months and when you messaged that was my main concern — that people would just label you. They would not care about the reason: my injury, my surgery, my nerve damage. They just want the juicy bits, but there are no juicy bits. That’s the truth of it.”

“Did you tell anyone at the IRFU?” I ask.

“No,” he says. “Mainly because I left the IRFU in 2016, and this was 2020. So there was no need for me to tell the IRFU when I’d had no dealings with them since, so it was not something I felt I needed to do.”

“But you were given a two-year ban and were coaching over here?”

“The ban was exclusive to France.”

“Exclusive to France?”

“Yeah.”

“I don’t see that in the document I have here.”

Let’s go to the IRFU.

Their spokesman is busy. I send a message. “What would happen if an Irish player at a French club tested positive for anabolic steroids and was banned for two years? Would the IRFU be informed?”

“No,” he replies.

“It says on your website that you implement an anti-doping policy in line with World Rugby and WADA?”

“We do, yes. Sorry for the brief answer, just out of a meeting. The scenario is a player playing in France? So no connection to us contractually?”

“Yes,” I reply.

He says he’ll make some calls.

I send him the AFLD report on Tuohy’s positive test. He sends me a statement: “The IRFU had not been made aware that former player Dan Tuohy had tested positive for banned substances in France. The IRFU, through Ulster Rugby, will examine the circumstances surrounding Dan Touhy’s subsequent appointment to a coaching position by a domestic club in Ulster.”

A suivre, as they say in France.