The story of the former Ireland rugby star, a phone call and a two-year ban for steroid use

Dan Tuohy: "Sometimes you get rewarded with transparency but sometimes [you don’t]. I thought it might affect my employment." Photo: Sportsfile

Paul Kimmage Twitter

Former Ireland international Dan Tuohy is back in the game as boss of the newly formed academy at Malone, the Belfast-based All-Ireland League club, after having his playing career cut short last year through serious injury. The 35-year-old earned 11 Test caps between 2010 and 2015, featuring twice in the title-winning 2014 Six Nations, but time was called on his playing days in February 2020 following the horror arm fracture sustained five months earlier while lining put for Vannes in the Pro D2 in France.

Rugbypass,

