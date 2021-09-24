| 16.7°C Dublin

The second coming of Simon Zebo: Corkman out to prove doubters wrong again

The charismatic Irish star is back at Munster on a deal part-funded by the IRFU. Last week, he was left out of a 50-man Ireland training squad and despite all he’s achieved in the game.

Simon Zebo in action for Munster XV Grey during a challenge match between Munster XV Red and Munster XV Grey at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Simon Zebo in action for Munster XV Grey during a challenge match between Munster XV Red and Munster XV Grey at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

In another sport, Simon Zebo’s second coming would be a very simple story. Home is the hero, Munster’s all-time top try-scorer is back at Thomond Park and ready to cement his legacy. Ireland’s forgotten man, primed to make a mark.

He’s been to the bright lights of Paris and soaked it all in. Played with the best, scored two tries in a Heineken Champions Cup final and suffered highs and lows along the way.

He’s spoken up against racism repeatedly and he’s not afraid to show his personality. He plays with freedom, breaks from the suffocating structure, refuses to bow to those who tell him not to celebrate his tries. 

