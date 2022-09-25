| 13.7°C Dublin

The Ryan Baird interview: 'You’re going around the pitch and then once that second of aggression is required... boom'

Fishing, Lampard and an assassin’s mindset, all part of Leinster lock’s quest to be the best he can be

Leinster and Ireland rugby player Ryan Baird. Photo: Steve Humphreys. Expand
Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

It’s Tuesday morning in the front square of Trinity College and a young man with a huge frame negotiates his e-bike across the cobbles, past the tourists and the students to our meeting point beneath the Campanile.

Despite standing at 6ft 6in and pushing 18 stone, Ryan Baird blends into the crowd at the university where he studies business and computer science, alongside a rugby career that has brought eight Ireland caps and 39 Leinster appearances.

