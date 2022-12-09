The rebirth of Ross Byrne

Last week, Stuart Lancaster was explaining why Leinster have an inherent trust in Ross Byrne’s ability when he made an interesting observation:

“He knows what I’m going to say before I even say it. We know each other that well, there are times when I’m thinking things in the (coaches’) box and he’s doing them on the field at the same time I’m thinking it.”

We immediately recalled the unique relationship that Johnny Sexton and Joe Schmidt had over the years.

It was often said that Sexton was Schmidt’s on-field brain, such was the deep intuitive understanding that the pair had with one another. In the end the results, invariably, spoke for themselves.

Lancaster’s tactical nous has been revered ever since he arrived in Dublin, and it was telling to hear Leinster’s senior coach speaking about Byrne in such glowing terms when it comes to running what is, essentially, his game-plan.

Leinster are facing the prospect of heading to France tomorrow to begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign against Racing 92 without their talismanic skipper on board.

​However, if Sexton is to miss out, then there is a reason why there is no sense of panic. At least not internally.

Byrne has consistently delivered for Leinster, be that in Europe or domestically, and as he continues to ride the crest of the wave after kicking a superb late match-winning penalty to beat Australia last month, he is playing with a renewed sense of confidence, having banished some personal demons in the green jersey.

How that impacts his chances of getting more regular game-time for Ireland will be fascinating to watch over the coming months because even though Andy Farrell was moving in a different direction, he, like everyone else, knows that Byrne’s goal-kicking has always been a major strength.

That he can be relied upon to hold his nerve in such a pressurised situation will stand to him but Byrne also knows that he must show more attacking intent if he is to be part of the Ireland head coach’s plans next year.

Byrne has made no secret of the fact that he feels the perception he plays too deep is incorrect, and while that may be the case, it’s all well and good attacking the line against lesser teams – his challenge is to do it against the likes of Racing.

The former St Michael’s man has always been more of a facilitator, and quite often his understated role makes those around him look good.

That’s one of the main reasons why Leinster have never hesitated in backing him, unlike Farrell, who was perhaps mindful that Byrne has endured his struggles in the Test arena.

That said, he has been handed some difficult tasks in his 14 caps, not least that infamous 2019 World Cup warm-up defeat in Twickenham, when he wasn’t the only one to have a nightmare afternoon. In many ways, nervelessly slotting the penalty to beat the Wallabies doesn’t change much when it comes to Byrne’s chances of making next year’s World Cup squad.

During the time he has been out in the cold, his younger brother Harry, Leinster team-mate Ciarán Frawley and Munster’s Jack Crowley have overtaken him in the pecking order.

Harry Byrne is a long way back now, and Ross may even be ahead of him as things stand, but Farrell is keen to see more of Crowley and Frawley, if the latter can recover from his latest injury setback and put a run of fitness together.

Ross Byrne knows his strengths, while at the same time he recognises his limitations. At 27, he is unlikely to reinvent his style of play but it will come as no surprise to anyone to know that he attracted interest from overseas clubs last summer.

Andrew Goodman, who worked with All Blacks out-half Richie Mo’unga at the Crusaders up until recently, joined the Leinster coaching staff from the outside, and with a fresh pair of eyes. Tellingly, he echoes Lancaster’s sentiments about Byrne.

“Oh, he’s been massive for me,” Goodman says. “Massive support for me coming into the environment. He runs the game so well.

“You saw the influence he had over the (Ulster) game when we went down to 14 men (last weekend), his leadership was crucial in a number of big moments there.

“He sees the game so well, scans, he’s just a great student of the game. For myself, around breaking down defences as well, so we always have some good discussions leading into the game. I’ve been really impressed with the way he has operated both on and off the field.”

High praise for a man, who, even if he doesn’t become a regular Ireland international, will remain an important cog in the Leinster wheel going forward.