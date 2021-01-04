For all the festive fireworks produced during internecine strife as an old year gave way to new, the answer to one question remains stubbornly beyond reach.

Who is Ireland's first-choice as second-choice out-half?

Or indeed Ireland's resident out-half when the next World Cup kicks off in two years’ time?

Perhaps both posers might get more of a substantial airing were there any realistic contenders challenging the supremacy of Jonathan Sexton.

The ageing yet ageless Methuselah continues to hobble from the fray before time is up – as he did once more last weekend, in his first match since the previous time he departed prematurely.

Connacht's Jack Carty in action against James Tracy during the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Connacht's Jack Carty in action against James Tracy during the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

And yet his time is not up – Andy Farrell is currently of this mind, so too Leo Cullen; those voices are all that matter, for all that they may be drowned out by outside noise.

For some, Sexton’s passionate perseverance remains a remarkable thing to behold. For others, it seems to represent a repugnant inability to bow out gracefully.

Both opinions are valid; they also happen to be extremely patronising.

Whether one believes Sexton should captain the Lions next summer – or would have done, given its imminent postponement – or thinks he should have been retired to stud after the 2019 World Cup mishaps, the fact remains that he retains Farrell's faith as pre-eminent out-half.

Billy Burns is next in line, for now; but his status does not convince everyone, least of all the national coaches, who continue to fumble for a better alternative.

And, with scarcely any confidence that Joey Carbery's physical health will appreciate any time soon, the cast list of his successors may be impressively lengthy but it lacks a convincing, authoritative figure.

Billy Burns of Ulster is tackled by Dan Goggin of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast

Whatsapp Billy Burns of Ulster is tackled by Dan Goggin of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast

So much so that some names mentioned, like Harry Byrne or Jack Crowley, are not even second-choice selections in their own clubs yet, let alone Ireland.

Sexton still monopolises the ten shirt in green, not because there is nobody who can play better than him, but because nobody has proved they can play better for him over an extended period.

This prevailing ambivalence – where Sexton is as fatally flawed as those who seek to usurp him – prompt the occasional surge in support when prospective challengers to his throne re-emerge.

Over the holiday period, it has been almost poignant to see the two out-halves who bore the brunt of the national team’s familiar failure at successive World Cups return to form as Ireland start planning in the hope that 2023 isn’t another flop.

Ian Madigan delivered what he himself described as a career highlight when kicking Ulster to a remarkable away win in Connacht ten days ago.

Then, last Saturday, Jack Carty matched the highest personal points tally achieved by any player in the professional game against formidable Leinster in an historic RDS victory.

As standout individual displays, neither man’s efforts could be gainsaid. The problem is that they remain, for now, standalone individual displays.

While Madigan was performing his heroics in Galway, Carty was amongst a number of Westerners bailing water from a listing ship as his side slumped to a sorry home defeat.

Leinster's Jonathan Sexton in action against Sean Masterson during the Guinness PRO14 defeat to Connacht at the RDS Arena last Saaturday. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Leinster's Jonathan Sexton in action against Sean Masterson during the Guinness PRO14 defeat to Connacht at the RDS Arena last Saaturday. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There was little logic in suggesting that either he or his side would recover to shock Leinster a week later.

That they did pays tribute to the remarkable resilience of both collective and individual; and yet it also casts a less forgiving light, one that shines an unavoidable accusation that neither can be trusted to deliver consistent performances.

This is not a revelation that will surprise either coach Andy Friend or his player; indeed, with Conor Fitzgerald – who subjugated Carty for long periods last term – slated for an imminent return, it remains to be seen whether Carty will even retain his place this week.

To his credit, he grabbed the chance afforded to him away to Racing 92, even in the context of yet another moral victory.

And his performance last Saturday would deem him worthy of inclusion in an Irish squad were Farrell selecting one this week. But can he deliver something similar on a consistent basis?

Those of us who are fans of his devilish demeanour, evoking memories of swashbuckling predecessors in the pivotal position, dearly hope so.

And yet one feels Farrell and his brains trust are wary of reinvesting in a talent who harbours as much risk as reward.