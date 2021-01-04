| 3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The race to succeed Sexton and why consistency is key for Jack Carty

David Kelly

Jack Carty of Connacht reacts at the final whistle of the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jack Carty of Connacht reacts at the final whistle of the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jack Carty of Connacht reacts at the final whistle of the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Jack Carty of Connacht reacts at the final whistle of the Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

For all the festive fireworks produced during internecine strife as an old year gave way to new, the answer to one question remains stubbornly beyond reach.

Who is Ireland's first-choice as second-choice out-half?

Or indeed Ireland's resident out-half when the next World Cup kicks off in two years’ time?

Related Content

Privacy