'The player has expressed his deep regret' - Sean O'Brien 'sanctioned' by IRFU over incident in pub

Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien has been sanctioned by the IRFU following an incident that occurred in a Dublin bar the day after Leinster’s win over Glasgow in the Guinness PRO14 final last month.

A union spokesman today said to Independent.ie:

"The IRFU have investigated an incident of inappropriate behaviour by a player which occurred on 26th May 2019. The player has expressed his deep regret and has been sanctioned in line with the provisions of his contract. The player has apologised to the individual involved. The IRFU, and the player, regret any upset that this incident has caused."

O’Brien, who is due to move to London Irish next season, urinated on a member of the public in the packed pub where members of the Leinster squad were celebrating their end of season success. Details of the incident were shared widely on social media.

Earlier in a separate incident that weekend, a Leinster Academy player needed hospital treatment after being knocked out by a punch from former prop forward Stan Wright, who was part of the province’s inaugural Heineken Cup winning squad, in 2009. Wright, who left for Stade Francais in 2011, retired from the game three years ago and was in town as part of anniversary celebrations of that European breakthrough. Despite the incident, he remained in Dublin for a few days and took a full part in the gala dinner that followed in the RDS.

Leinster carried out their investigation of that incident more than a fortnight ago and issued the following statement at the time:

"An internal investigation was carried out by Leinster Rugby, which has concluded to the satisfaction of all parties and as a result we will not be making any further comment on the incident other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery."

